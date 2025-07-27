This is a Porsche 911 Cabriolet-style go-kart that was built by Little Roadsters, and just like the original, it’s powered by an air-cooled engine mounted in the rear, powering the rear wheels.

With the values of real air-cooled 911s seeming to be on an ever-upward trajectory, a smaller scale version like this is at least affordable – even the spare parts will be nice and cheap.

History Speedrun: Little Roadsters

Little Roadsters was founded over 20 years ago following a personal project by a grandfather who hand-built a 2/3rd scale classic roadster as a gift for his grandson. The charm of that original build created significant interest among others, this demand eventually led to the formal creation of the company.

From the outset, Little Roadsters focused on building scaled-down, driveable replicas of classic roadsters. Unlike traditional go-karts or toy vehicles, these are hand-built machines constructed with a tubular steel chassis, fiberglass bodies, coilover suspension, working lights, turn signals, and small-displacement, rear-mounted four-stroke engines.

Each vehicle is designed to be large enough for adults or children, yet easy to operate for youngsters who may never have driven a motorized vehicle before. The company makes a range of different models, all convertibles, including the replicas of the Porsche 356, Porsche 911, and Jaguar XK120.

Headquartered in Luxembourg and also operating out of Brazil, Little Roadsters builds each car by hand, describing itself as a boutique manufacturer of 2/3rd scale vehicles – rather than mass-produced, low-quality karts from anonymous companies that will only last a matter of weeks, maybe months.

Little Roadsters has gained plenty attention in car collector and enthusiast circles, with examples appearing on sites like Bring a Trailer, where they’ve sold for several thousand dollars and attracted a huge amount of interest.

The Porsche 911 Cabriolet-Style Go-Kart Shown Here

The go kart you see here is a 2/3rd scale Porsche 911 Cabriolet (convertible) finished in Orange, with black Porsche decals, faux Fuchs wheels, a ducktail spoiler, a faux folding soft top, and those now-famous front and rear impact bumpers that began appearing on 911s in the mid-1970s due to US DOT regulations.

As with all karts from Little Roadsters, this vehicle has a steel chassis/frame, a rear-mounted engine, rear wheel drive, and it can be driven by kids or adults. The engine is a 6.5 bhp Buffalo single-cylinder, air-cooled unit linked to the rear axle via a simple forward/reverse transmission, with a shifter in the usual position.

This unusual air-cooled Porsche 911 go-kart is now being offered for sale out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a bill of sale. If you would like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer