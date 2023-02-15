The Magrette Leoncino is one of the newer watch designs from the New Zealand based company, it’s powered by a reliable automatic Swiss-made Sellita Caliber SW200-1 mechanical movement and it won’t break the bank, with a price of $690 USD.

Magrette was founded by Dion McAsey, a New Zealand-born designer and lifelong fan of horology – particularly watches from the WWII-era, and dive watches from the 1960s and 1970s.

Dion started to Magrette to build the kind of watches he wanted to wear himself, they feature a classic styling, automatic mechanical movements, a high quality finish, and strong influences from the golden age of dive watches with large, easy to read faces.

The Magrette Leoncino (Leoncino meaning “Little Lion” in Italian) is distinct from the earlier Magrette watch designs, it’s influenced more by 1960s-era dive watches and features a size of 40mm, a squared off case, and smooth lines designed not to snag or catch.

The Leoncino has a thick double domed sapphire crystal, Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 on the hands and markers for easy legibility, and the dial has a design that is related to other watches from Magrette while remaining unique.

The Swiss Made Sellita Caliber SW200-1 automatic movement has a date function, shown on the Leoncino with a discreet date window, displayed at the 4:30 mark. The watch comes with a custom H-link bracelet and a quick release mechanism for tool-free strap changes.

The Leoncino can be ordered in three colorways – black DLC (diamond-like carbon), stainless with black dial, and stainless with blue sunray dial and bronze-tone rehaut. Each watch is water resistant to 200 meters or 20 ATM, and they come with an extra leather strap in a signature travel case.

