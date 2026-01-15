This is the Snap-on® Multi-Tool, each one is made in the USA with red Cerakote-finished handles for wear resistance, it has a heavy-duty locking mechanism, and it’s made from black-oxide coated 420HC steel.

This multitool has 15 integrated tools and it’s designed to be one-hand operated for ease of use. It comes with the Snap-on Tools lifetime warranty, and it weighs in at a pocket-friendly 8.5 ounces.

History Speedrun: Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tools can trace its earliest origins all the way back to Milwaukee in 1920, when Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann founded the Snap-On Wrench Company.

Their original idea was straightforward but it proved highly effective – they pioneered the idea of a set of interchangeable sockets that “snapped on” to a single handle, vastly reducing the number of tools mechanics needed to carry.

At a time when automotive repair was becoming more specialized and demand for mechanics was skyrocketing, the concept addressed a practical problem faced daily by professional mechanics, offering them the ability to buy a full set of tools for far less money thanks to that patented interchangeable socket design.

The company soon adopted a direct-to-workshop sales model early on, relying on independent dealers who sold tools directly from trucks. This approach proved effective thanks in no small part to the rapid expansion of automobile ownership in the 1920s and 1930s thanks to cars like the Model-T Ford that democratized car ownership for the first time.

During World War II, Snap-on became a significant supplier of hand tools to the US military. These military sales provided much-needed income for the company, but perhaps more importantly it also go Snap-on tools into the hands of many GIs for the first time – and that brand recognition would help provide a post-WWII sales boom.

In the post-WW decades the company broadened its portfolio to include torque wrenches, diagnostic equipment, tool storage, and power tools, all while maintaining a focus on professional and high-end home users.

The Snap-on® Multi-Tool

Each Snap-on® Multi-Tool is made in the USA by the Gerber Gear factory to the design laid out by Snap-on engineers.

The multitool has 15 integrated tools including a knife with both flat and serrated edges, a fine and a course file, scissors, a pry bar, a can opener, bottle opener small and large flat head screwdrivers, a Philips head screwdrivers needlenose pliers, a rotating carbide wire cutter and stripper, a and a replaceable RemGrit® blade designed for cutting through extremely hard materials.

The tools are all made from 420HC steel which is black-oxide coated, and all fold-out tools lock into place for safety when being used. It measures in at 8.5 ounces with a closed length of 5 inches and an open length of 8 inches, and it has Snap-on® red Cerakote-finished handles for wear resistance.

The Snap-on® Multi-Tool can now be bought direct from Snap-on here and each comes with a lifetime warranty that covers materials, workmanship, and manufacturing defects.

Images courtesy of Snap-on®