This is the Cowboy Hat by the Sendero Provisions Co, it was designed as a cowboy hat stand-in, for times when wearing a full Stetson might be a little too much.

Sendero doesn’t use blanks for their designs, they choose every fabric, trim, thread, and color that goes into their products – this cap has a classic five-panel trucker hat design with an embroidered logo, an easy curve visor, and a snapback fastener.

History Speedrun: Sendero Provisions Co.

Sendero Provisions Co. was founded in Waco, Texas, in 2014 by Baylor University alumnus Hunter Harlow, with co-founder Aaron Bryant. Drawing on Harlow’s geology background and the two mens’ shared fascination with the American Southwest, its landscapes, folklore, and culture, the company began as a small line of hats inspired by desert iconography that rapidly grew into a full lifestyle brand.

The company’s earliest product was a single hat design sold during early sales in Waco, it was a foundational piece that set the tone for what Sendero would become. Harlow’s aim was to capture what he called the “Spirit of the West and Soul of the Wild,” translating the region’s history and Americana into a line of unique apparel – the name “Sendero” means “trail” in Spanish.

Over time, Sendero expanded beyond headwear into clothing, accessories, and a series of art-driven goods. Each collection drew from the founder’s geological background and his love of regional lore, resulting in designs that reference canyons, cowboys, and campfire culture. The brand’s product range now includes T-shirts, outerwear, bandanas, enamel pins, and a steadily growing women’s line, all produced with an emphasis on responsible sourcing and quality craftsmanship.

The Sendero Provisions Co. Cowboy Hat

The Cowboy Hat from Sendero is one of their best-selling hat designs, and it’s become a go-to daily cap for many – including your humble scribe.

It’s a five-panel had with a padded front and an embroidered logo. It has an adjustable snapback, an easy curve brim, and it comes in 12 different colorways – all retailing for $32 apiece.

The hat is now available on the official Sendero Provisions Co. store here, and they offer a simple returns and warranty program.

Images courtesy of Sendero Provisions Co.