This is the Lucky Explorer version of the new Astrail Jacket from Fuel Motorcycles. It’s been designed with warm-weather riding in mind, which is why it’s largely white – and why it includes zippered front and rear ventilation for airflow.

The white/red/black colorway was also chosen to match the Lucky Explorer 9.5 and 5.5 adventure motorcycles that were released by MV Agusta in 2022. The team at Fuel Motorcycles has been working with MV Agusta to create a line of motorcycle gear for use in the Dakar Rally, and the official team competed wearing “Lucky Explorer” gear in the 2023 Dakar.

The Lucky Explorer Astrail Jacket can also be ordered with a set of matching pants, and the two can be zipped together for better protection. The jacket was designed for four-season use so it comes with a waterproof, winter-ready liner that can be removed in the warmer months when it’s not needed.

The primary outer chassis of the jacket is made from ripstop 100% nylon with a PU coating, it has suede reinforcement in the elbows and shoulders, and high visibility reflective sections for better nighttime visibility.

There are two primary pockets on the front, with an additional map/phone pocket on the left arm behind a waterproof zipper. The collar, arms, and waist have adjustable straps which allow you to tailor the fit to suit your body type, and the jacket is CE AA certified for safety.

There is also a navy blue version of the Astrail Jacket, with black trim and tan suede patches on the shoulders and elbows – otherwise the specifications of the two jackets are identical.

Sizing ranges from S through to 3XL and there’s a sizing guide on the store page allowing you to get the right fit first time. Pricing is €510, which works out to approximately $553 USD, and Fuel Motorcycles offers free shipping in Europe, with tracked shipping to other international locations.

