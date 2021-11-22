This is the Lone Rider Tool Roll, it was developed with input from hundreds of motorcyclists about what the very best possible tool roll would be – something that would be perfectly suited to both a Sunday morning ride or a ride around the world.

It became clear the development phase that customizability was essential to suit the needs of a diverse array of riders, so with this in mind each Lone Rider Tool Roll can be quickly configured to suit your needs.

Four long zippered pouches can be quickly added or removed to the tool roll thanks to their velcro backs, they give you the option to carry sockets, wrenches, pliers, and screwdrivers or smaller loose items like spare fuses, electrical wire, electrical tape, connectors, and spare bulbs.

On the left side of the tool roll, when it’s opened, you’ll find 36 elastic loops that can securely hold a variety of tools, and the roll has a setback flap for longer tire irons. In order to make it easy to carry and pack the roll also has a carry and hang handle, a MOLLE tiedown system, and an aircraft-grade aluminum G-hook compression system.

Unusually the Lone Rider Tool Roll comes with a removable magnetic work tray, this is designed to keep nuts, bolts, washers, screws, and other small items securely in place when you’re working on roadside repairs. The last thing you want is to lose a critical nut in the dirt or grass.

Each one of these rolls is made from Cordura® Ballistic 1000D and they have a high-contrast red Polyester 210D ripstop interior. When unfurled they measure in at 30cm/11.8″ x 56cm/22″ and they weigh in at 0.4kg/0.88lb (before you fill them with tools), the MSRP is $82 USD.

Visit The Store