This is a 1990 Volvo 740 GLE Wagon that had its original underpinnings removed, then replaced with the full suspension, brakes, steering, and drivetrain from a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.

The full project is said to have taken 1,900 hours of labor, and the process was documented in a YouTube video which we included below. The car is intended for track use, however it is road legal, and it comes with a clean Ohio title.

Building The Volvette Sleeper

To say this project was intensive would be significantly understating it. The team that built the car essentially transplanted the Volvo 740 GLE Wagon onto the C5 Corvette platform, using the Corvette’s front and rear subframes which hold the suspension and brakes.

A huge amount of work was required to make this work, including narrowing the subframes to fit, then engineering them into place by integrating them into the Volvo unibody. The car wasn’t intended to just be a showpony, it was intended from the outset to be a genuine contender on track, and as a result the drivetrain, suspension, brakes, etc all had to work together perfectly.

The 2004 Chevrolet Corvette C5 specifications include independent front and rear suspension with unequal-length double wishbones with transverse fiberglass mono-leaf springs, four wheel disc brakes, and a front-mounted 5.7 liter LS1 V8 producing 350 bhp which it sends to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual T-56 transaxle with a limited-slip differential.

The suspension on this car was modified significantly, with QA1 coilovers installed along with front and rear anti-roll bars to help keep it planted even under heavy cornering loads.

Once the engine and transaxle were installed into the Volvette, the wiring loom was updated to make sure everything worked as it should. The interior of the Volvo was largely stripped out to save weight, a roll cage was added along with two racing seats with harnesses, and there is a removable rear bench seat for two that can be used for giving people hair-raising rides if the mood strikes you.

The project to build the car started back in 2014, since it was completed the owner has taken it autocrossing for the last few years. A number of other mods have been applied, including the fitment of a custom dual exhaust system with Borla mufflers, Trick Flow 550-horsepower top-end kit, dry-sump lubrication, and a Griffin radiator.

The car could probably do with a closed door respray now, as the clear coat is showing its age and there are some signs of surface rust. That said, if the new owner wanted to keep it as a true sleeper, they could keep it pretty much as-is.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first Corvette-powered Volvo station wagon we have featured. Legendary actor and successful racing car driver Paul Newman was a huge fan of Volvo station wagon sleepers – he built at least two of them and even talked late night TV host David Letterman into getting one built for himself.

This car is now being offered for sale out of Lagrange, Ohio with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name that lists the vehicle as a 1990 Volvo. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

