Did Lego Just Leak The New Land Rover Defender? This Is The Lego Technic 42110 Defender Reading time: about 2 minutes. British

Classic 4x4

Gadgets

This is the new Lego Technic 42110 Land Rover Defender, it’s a 2,573-piece kit that’s caused quite a stir online as it appears to be a model of the as-yet unreleased 2020 Land Rover Defender – not the classic version that evolved from the Series 3 Land Rover.

There’s been much talk about the new 2020 Defender as it’s a blank slate redesign of one of the most beloved four wheel drives of all time. Many are worried that it won’t be true to its forebear, other are convinced that if anyone can pull off the redesign it’s the multi-award winning design team at Jaguar Land Rover.

The Lego Technic 42110 Land Rover Defender measures in at a significant 42 cm/16.5 in long, 22 cm/8.6 in high, and 20 cm/7.9 in wide when assembled.

The kit appears to come with faux alloy wheels fitted with road-oriented tires, hefty fender flares front and back, and a fully-equipped roof rack.

It’s a kit designed for adults and more advanced Lego users aged 11 and up, it includes a functioning four speed sequential gearbox, four wheel drive thanks to three working differentials, independent suspension on all four corners, a detailed straight-6 engine, a working winch, and functioning steering.

It’ll be interesting to see if this the new Defender, if so it certainly seems that it would go a long way towards allying people’s fears about the 2020 model. It has a hefty dose of authentic Defender DNA and we can only hope that under the camouflage paint, panels, and covers, the new Defender looks as good as its Lego counterpart.

Lego haven’t listed an estimated model completion time, but it’s clear it would take even an experienced user many hours, at least six cups of coffee, two temper tantrums, and a lie down in a quiet room.

Visit The Store

Lego Technic 42110 Land Rover Defender images courtesy of Lego

Camouflage Land Rover Defender image courtesy of Land Rover USA