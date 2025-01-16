This is a rare Citroën Kégresse Half-Track from 1931, a revolutionary vehicle in its time that made deep mud and snow traversable by a production automobile for the first time in many regions.

The example you see here has been restored carefully back to original condition. It’s powered by a Citroën four-cylinder petrol engine and power is sent back through a manual transmission to those rear tracks which use Kégresse-style rubber belts rather than interlocking steel plates.

Fast Facts – Citroën Kégresse Half-Track

This 1931 Citroën Kégresse Half-Track is a rare vehicle restored to original condition, featuring a Citroën four-cylinder petrol engine and Kégresse-style rubber-belt rear tracks, enabling it to traverse deep mud and snow.

The Kégresse Track System, developed by Adolphe Kégresse for Tsar Nicholas II, introduced lightweight, rubber-belted tracks for improved traction and mobility in snow, marking a revolutionary improvement over traditional (and very heavy) tank-style treads.

André Citroën licensed the Kégresse system and launched famous expeditions across Asia and Africa using tracked Autochenille vehicles, promoting their capabilities and bolstering Citroën’s global reputation during the early 20th century.

Popular in military, farming, and forestry roles, Citroën Kégresse Half-Tracks saw extensive use, including by German forces during WWII after they were found in occupied France. This restored 1931 example, listed for £49,995 ($60,718 USD), is a left-hand-drive model with a green finish.

The Incredible Kégresse Track System

The Kégresse Track System was invented by Frenchman Adolphe Kégresse while in the employ of Tsar Nicholas II of Russia in the 1910s. The Tsar had asked for a vehicle that could drive in deep snow, allowing him to travel in the long Russian winters, and to survey his vast estates.

Initially, Adolphe looked at the pre-existing tank-tread-style system of interlocking metal plates however he quickly realized that it would be too heavy and cumbersome, and result in poor performance in deep snow.

What Adolphe did was develop an entirely new track system, with an articulated bogie attached to the rear axle that had a rubber belt track around it rather than metal. This system worked remarkably well and it kept the weight to a minimum while significantly increasing traction.

The Tsar had the newly patented Kégresse Track System installed on a number of his vehicles, including Rolls-Royce automobiles and a number of Packard trucks.

Adolphe would later return to France, where his patented system would quickly be licensed by André Citroën who also hired him and put him to work developing the system and the Citroën Autochenille, or caterpillar car.

The Citroën Kégresse Expeditions

André Citroën devised a series of daring expeditions across Asia and Africa to many places that had never before seen an automobile of any description. The news reports about these journeys were wildly popular, and it proved quite the public relations boon for the French automaker.

The series of production Citroëns fitted with the Kégresse system became popular with the French military, and other militaries in Europe – remember this was a time long before the Willys Jeep or the widespread adoption of four-wheel drive.

The farming and forestry industries also used many Kégresse Citroëns, and before long other companies were beginning to take notice. During the Second World War the Germans captured a number of Kégresse Citroëns and put them to use, often armoring them and giving them front-line military roles.

Half-track vehicles would be used extensively by all sides during WWII, though in the years after they were slowly replaced by four-wheel drive, and six-wheel drive vehicles for many tasks. As a result they’re relatively rare today.

The Citroën Kégresse Half-Track Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a Citroën Kégresse Half-Track from 1931. It’s been restored back to original condition and it’s finished in Green with a number of natural wood sections, and it has a pair of Black vinyl seats up front.

As you can see, the half-track rear is complete, and it’s in working, driving condition. The vehicle is powered by a four-cylinder Citroën petrol engine sending power back through a 3-speed manual transmission to the rear axle.

It’s left-hand drive and it has a reasonably sized cargo bed in the rear, currently holding a pair of spare front tires. It has the simplest dashboard we’ve seen in recent memory, showing just amps and oil pressure.

This Citroën Kégresse is now being offered for sale out of Devon in the United Kingdom on Car & Classic for £49,995 or approximately $60,718 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic