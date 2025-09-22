This is the 1973 Ferrari 365 GT4 that was given by Ferrari to their new Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda, when he joined the team in 1974.

Lauda would go onto win two Drivers’ titles with Ferrari in 1975 and 1977, and he would greatly contribute to their Constructors’ title wins in the same two years – forever endearing him to the Tifsoi, and engraving his name in those hallowed halls at Modena.

Fast Facts: The Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2

Ferrari unveiled the 365 GT4 2+2 at the 1972 Paris Motor Show, beginning a 17-year lineage of four-seat grand tourers that carried through to the 400, 400 i, and 412. Designed by Leonardo Fioravanti of Pininfarina, the sharp, three-box styling contrasted with earlier curvier Ferraris, dividing critics yet appealing to many buyers seeking elegance and modernity.

The 365 GT4 used a 4.4 liter Colombo V12 paired with a rear-mounted 5-speed transaxle, producing 340 bhp and capable of 152 mph. Only 524 were built from 1972 to 1976. Its successor, the 400 GT, expanded displacement to 4.8 liters and introduced Ferrari’s first automatic option with a GM Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, a move aimed largely at North American customers.

In 1979, the 400 i adopted Bosch fuel injection to meet tightening emissions rules, slightly reducing power but extending production until 1985 with over 1,200 units built. The final version, the 412, arrived in 1985 with a 4.9 liter engine, revised styling, and Ferrari’s first use of standard ABS. Production ended in 1989 after just over 500 examples.

Niki Lauda’s personal 1973 Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2 was given to him when he joined Ferrari’s Formula 1 team in 1974, following Clay Regazzoni’s strong recommendation. Lauda went on to win three Drivers’ Championships, two with Ferrari, becoming one of the sport’s greats in the process.

History Speedrun: The Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2

When Ferrari unveiled the 365 GT4 2+2 at the 1972 Paris Motor Show, it marked the beginning of one of the company’s longest-running, and most controversial model families. Built to replace the 365 GTC/4, the new car represented a major shift in Ferrari’s four-seat philosophy – while it retained the Colombo V12 under its long hood, it adopted a sharper, more modern (and contentious) design language that would carry through to the 400 and 412 models produced until 1989.

The 365 GT4 2+2 was designed by Leonardo Fioravanti at Pininfarina, whose sharp three-box shape stood well apart from the curvier Ferraris of the 1960s. Fioravanti was already a legend in automotive design circles by this time, he had penned the Dino 206 GT and 246 GT, the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 “Daytona,” the Ferrari 512 Berlinetta Boxer, and the impossibly beautiful Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale, to name just a few.

The 365 GT4 2+2 had pop-up headlights, a slim front grille, and a pronounced swage line running from front to rear. Its design was intended to emphasize elegance and modernity – rather than conspicuous flamboyance.

Under the hood, Ferrari fitted the 4.4 liter quad-cam Colombo V12, paired with a rear-mounted 5-speed transaxle for improved balance front/rear balance. The engine produced 340 bhp, giving it a top speed of 245 km/h (152 mph). Production numbers came to just 524 examples, produced between 1972 and 1976, making it one of the rarer Ferrari grand tourers of the era.

The Ferrari 400 GT + 400 i

In 1976, Ferrari introduced the successor, the 400 GT. Visually it was nearly identical to the GT4, save for a few small changes such as a deeper front spoiler and revised taillights. The major development lay under the hood with its drivetrain.

V12 displacement was increased to 4.8 liters, and for the first time in Ferrari’s history, an automatic transmission was offered on a production car. The transmission that was chosen was the 3-speed GM Turbo-Hydramatic automatic gearbox, it was offered almost reluctantly to meet market demands – particularly among buyers in North America who had become accustomed to automatic boxes in their locally-built GT and luxury cars.

Although the 5-speed manual remained available, most customers opted for the automatic, both in North America and in Europe. Approximately 500 cars were produced before further updates arrived.

The next stage came in 1979 with the launch of the 400 i. By this time, emissions regulations were becoming more stringent, and Ferrari adopted Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection in place of Weber carburetors.

This change slightly reduced power compared to the carbureted 400 GT, but it ensured compliance with tightening regulations in major export markets. The 400 i retained the choice of manual or automatic gearboxes and outwardly looked nearly identical to its predecessor.

It went on to become the longest-lived of the series, staying in production until 1985 and accounting for more than 1,200 production units – the bulk of all cars produced in this model series.

The Ferrari 412

The final evolution was the Ferrari 412, introduced in 1985. The V12 engine was enlarged again, this time to 4.9 liters, restoring output to around 340 bhp even with fuel injection. Subtle exterior revisions included body-colored bumpers, new wheels, and minor trim updates, while the interior was modernized with noticeably improved equipment.

Importantly, the 412 became the first Ferrari road car to be fitted with ABS as standard – a significant step in the company’s adoption of modern safety systems. Production continued until 1989, with just over 500 cars built, bringing the total output for the series to around 2,600 examples over 17 years.

Taken together, the 365 GT4 2+2, 400, 400 i, and 412 represented Ferrari’s most sustained effort at building refined four-seat grand tourers. The critics in their day sometimes dismissed them as too sharp and linear compared to Ferrari’s earlier, more curvy two and four-seaters – yet the cars found no shortage of buyers and they’re seeing their values slowly increase today as they’re embraced by a new generation.

The Ex-Niki Lauda Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2 Shown Here

Niki Lauda was still a relatively green Formula One driver when Scuderia Ferrari hired him to drive for them in 1974. He had raced with March in 1972 and impressed with his pace – despite the fact that the car was well off the pace.

He then moved to the BRM team for 1973, his pace once again began turning heads – particularly when he managed to drag the car by the scruff of its neck all the way up into 3rd place at the Monaco Grand Prix, before the transmission gave out on him.

At BRM, Lauda’s teammate had been Clay Regazzoni, and Regazzoni would leave to join Ferrari in 1974. A conversation ensued between Enzo Ferrari and Regazzoni about Lauda, and Regazzoni’s glowing recommendation was so effusive that Ferrari signed him soon after.

This is how Lauda came to join the most storied team in Formula One after just two years of racing, and no F1 wins under his belt. Ferrari would pay him a handsome salary and give him a car – the Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2 you see in this article.

The rest of the story is the stuff of F1 legend now – Lauda would win three Drivers’ Championships (the first two with Ferrari) in 1975, 1977, and 1984. He would take 25 wins, 54 podium finishes, 24 pole positions, and 24 fastest laps.

Niki Lauda’s first Ferrari is now due to roll across the auction block with RM Sotheby’s on the 18th of October with a price guide of $210,000 – $255,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images: Oliver Hirtenfelder + Marcel Massini ©2025 RM Sotheby’s