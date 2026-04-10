This is a 1992 Ferrari Mondial t cabriolet, the final major iteration of the Mondial series, best-known today for consistently being the most affordable entry point into Ferrari ownership.

Powered by a 300 bhp 3.4 liter V8, the Mondial t offered excellent performance by the standards of the time (for a four-seat, mid-engined convertible), though it has forever lived in the shadow of the more conventionally desirable Ferraris from the time – mainly the Ferrari 328 GTB and GTS.

Fast Facts: The Ferrari Mondial t

This 1992 Ferrari Mondial t cabriolet is finished in Rosso Corsa over beige leather and is powered by a 300 bhp 3.4 liter V8 paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle and gated shifter. It has power steering, electronically adjustable suspension, ABS, and a limited-slip differential.

The Mondial t was the final and most technically ambitious version of the Mondial series, introducing a longitudinal engine/transverse gearbox layout copied from Ferrari’s 312T Formula 1 car. A total of 6,149 Mondials were built across all variants between 1980 and 1993.

This car has spent much of its life in Quebec, Canada, with subsequent moves to and from the United States. Recent work includes an oil change, A/C recharge, and some minor repairs.

The Mondial t cabriolet is widely regarded as the most affordable entry point into Ferrari ownership, and the model is attracting growing interest as collectors reassess its engineering significance and its status as the only mid-engined, four-seat Ferrari convertible ever made in regular production.

History Speedrun: The Ferrari Mondial

The Ferrari Mondial was built from 1980 to 1993 across four distinct variants – the Mondial 8, Mondial Quattrovalvole, Mondial 3.2, and Mondial t – a total of 6,149 examples were built during its 13 year run, making it one of the most commercially successful Ferraris of its era. The Mondial also played a vital role in bringing in much-needed revenue for the Italian automaker.

The Mondial was styled by Pierangelo Andreani at Pininfarina (later restyled by Leonardo Fioravanti), with bodywork by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, and its final evolution introduced a longitudinal engine/transverse gearbox layout (influenced by Ferrari’s 312T Formula 1 car) that would become the template for Ferrari’s mid-engine V8 road cars from the 348 onward.

The Mondial directly replaced the Dino 308 GT4, Ferrari’s first mid-engined 2+2 V8, which had been styled at Bertone and built from 1973 to 1980. The GT4 proved the concept of a practical, four-seat, mid-engined Ferrari but never fully won over the market, this was possibly due in part to its divisive angular styling.

By the late 1970s, Ferrari wanted a successor that kept the GT4’s virtues, mid-engine balance, V8 power, genuine rear-seat accommodation, while returning to Pininfarina for the design and conforming to tightening global safety and emissions standards.

The name “Mondial” (means “world” or “global”) was chosen both for its worldwide compliance ambitions and Ferrari’s recent racing success, echoing the name of the 500 Mondial of 1953, named for Alberto Ascari’s World Championship victories, and celebrating Ferrari’s 1979 F1 Constructors’ title.

All Mondial variants had a tubular steel space-frame chassis with a bolted rear sub-frame that allowed the entire engine, gearbox, and rear suspension to be dropped out as a single unit.

On the earlier transverse-engined Mondials (the 8, QV, and 3.2), the powertrain shared its fundamental architecture and service procedures with the well-understood 308/328, and the sub-frame design made the engine-out work required for major services (like the dreaded timing belt replacement) a more straightforward process than on some mid-engined competitors.

The Mondial t’s longitudinal engine layout was more complex to service overall, with more servicing tasks requiring full powertrain removal, although Ferrari noted in-period that the clutch (mounted at the back of the assembly) was less difficult to replace than the layout might otherwise suggest.

The Ferrari Mondial 8 – 1980 to 1982

The Ferrari Mondial 8 debuted at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show as the first mid-engined Ferrari production car to be fitted with fuel injection as standard. Its 2,927 cc V8, equipped with Bosch K-Jetronic injection, produced a claimed 214 bhp (in European specification), significantly less than the 255 bhp of the carbureted 308 GTB it had descended from.

The fuel injection was necessary for emissions compliance, particularly in the all-important US market, but cost the car dearly in performance. With a top speed of 143 mph and a 0 to 60 mph time in the region of 7.5 to 8.2 seconds (depending on source), the Mondial 8 was competent but somewhat uninspiring by Ferrari standards, and the motoring press responded with what can only be described as lukewarm reviews.

Just 703 were built before the improved Quattrovalvole version was introduced.

The Ferrari Mondial Quattrovalvole – 1982 to 1985

The Quattrovalvole addressed the Mondial 8’s most persistent power-related criticism by adopting four-valve cylinder heads (quattro valvole), boosting output to 240 bhp, and markedly sharpening throttle response.

Visually it was almost identical to the Mondial 8, but the a real breakthrough came in 1983 with the addition of a Cabriolet – said to be the only four-seat, mid-rear-engined convertible ever manufactured in regular production. The open-top version proved especially popular in the American market.

Production totalled 1,145 coupes and 629 cabriolets, the latter droptop offering being the rarest Mondial variant of all.

The Ferrari Mondial 3.2 – 1985 to 1988

Launched at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show alongside the 328 GTB/GTS, the 3.2 received the same 3,185cc engine as the 328, producing 270 bhp at 7,000 rpm (in European specification, with 260 bhp for US-bound cars). This 30 bhp gain over the QV transformed the car’s character once again, it was now good for approximately 155 mph and 0 to 62 in the 6.5 to 7.0 second range.

The 3.2 also brought the first visual refresh, replacing the heavy black plastic bumpers with smooth body-coloured replacements and redesigning the front end to better match the popular styling of the 328. Underneath, a quicker steering rack sharpened the feel and a wider front track helped improve handling.

Approximately 987 coupes and 810 cabriolets were produced.

The Ferrari Mondial t – 1989 to 1993

The final Mondial was also the most technically ambitious by quite some margin. Its key change was a complete reconfiguration of the drivetrain – the engine was rotated 90º to sit longitudinally while the gearbox remained transverse (sideways), forming the “t” shape that gave the car its name.

This drivetrain layout was an engineering homage of sorts to the Ferrari 312T Formula 1 car designed by Mauro Forghieri, whose transverse gearbox (“trasversale”) had helped win 27 F1 Grands Prix and four Constructors’ Championships from 1975 onward. This new arrangement allowed the drivetrain to sit 13cm (over 5 inches) lower in the chassis, improving handling.

Ferrari uses a lowercase “t” when referencing the car, and the badge on the car also has a lowercase “t,” this is out of respect for the Ferrari 312T F1 car, which used an uppercase “T.” This naming convention is somewhat similar to the lowercase “q” used on all Audi quattro models after the original Quattro from 1980.

The 3,405cc V8 in the Mondial t produced 300 bhp at 7,200 rpm (in European trim) with Bosch Motronic engine management. The car also introduced electronically adjustable dampers with three settings (a first for a Ferrari road car) along with power-assisted steering and standard ABS, both new to the mid-engined V8 range though already seen on Ferrari’s front-engined grand tourers.

The styling was refreshed with cleaner single-unit pop-up headlights and more muscular rear haunches replacing the controversial trapezoidal air intakes of earlier models. Ferrari’s own records show 858 t coupes were produced, and 1,017 cabriolets.

The End Of The Line

The Mondial was never directly replaced. Ferrari’s subsequent four-seaters all used front-mounted engines, making the Mondial the last chapter in this part of the marque’s history. Its most lasting contribution was the “t” powertrain layout, which became standard for Ferrari’s mid-engine V8 road cars from the 348 onwards.

A total of 6,149 Mondials were built across all variants. Long dismissed by purists along with the earlier Dinos, the Mondial is now attracting a more considered reappraisal as one of the most approachable (and most affordable) Ferraris of its era. Or any era for that matter.

The 1992 Ferrari Mondial T Shown Here

This is a 1992 Ferrari Mondial t cabriolet finished in Rosso Corsa over a beige leather interior, and as you might expect it’s powered by the 3.4 liter Ferrari V8 paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle and gated shifter.

The car was factory rated at 300 bhp and 229 lb ft of torque, and it has the Mondial t’s revolutionary longitudinal engine/transverse gearbox layout, dry-sump lubrication, and Bosch Motronic engine management. Equipment includes power steering, electronically adjustable suspension, four-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS, a limited-slip differential, air conditioning, and 1 -inch five-spoke alloy wheels shod with Goodyear Eagle Sport tires.

The car has spent much of its life registered in Quebec, Canada. It was brought to the United States in 2015, returned to Canada after being sold on Bring a Trailer in May of 2020, and was recently relocated back to the US after the purchase by the selling dealer. The six-digit odometer shows ~18,000 miles, though it’s worth noting that the Carfax report notes potential odometer rollbacks in February of 2014 and June of 2025, and so true mileage is unknown.

The driver-side soft top latch and tonneau cover fastener clips were replaced in July of 2025. The cabin has beige leather upholstery, power windows, and an Alpine aftermarket stereo with replacement speakers installed under previous ownership.

Recent maintenance also includes replacement of the desulphator harness in June of 2025, along with an oil change, air conditioning recharge, fuel tank purge valve replacement, and parking brake adjustment carried out in 2025.

The car is now being offered at no reserve out of California with a car cover, owner’s manual, Carfax report, and an Ohio title. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer