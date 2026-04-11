This is the 1998 Prevost Marathon XL Bus used by Charlie Sheen for many years, including while filming the hit TV show Two and a Half Men.

Sheen later sold the bus to musician Tim Montana, who had it partially converted into a tour bus with six bunk beds in the back to accommodate himself and the band when on the road. It’s now being offered for sale out of Tennessee.

Fast Facts: Charlie Sheen’s Prevost Tour Bus

This 1998 Prevost Marathon XL was custom-ordered by actor Charlie Sheen and served as his dressing room during the production of various projects including “Two and a Half Men.” Sheen kept the bus from new until 2021, when it was purchased by musician Tim Montana for use as a band tour bus.

Power comes from a turbocharged 12.7 liter Detroit Diesel inline-six paired with an Allison 6-speed automatic transmission. The chassis has air-adjustable suspension, air-actuated disc brakes, a tag axle, and polished 22.5 inch wheels. The odometer shows 257,000 miles.

The living quarters include wood-look flooring, two couches, a TV, and storage cabinets. The galley has a Samsung refrigerator, microwave, trash compactor, and two-burner cooktop. Two bathrooms each have a toilet and sink, and the rear bedroom was converted to a six-bunk tour bus configuration under current ownership.

Significant mechanical work has been carried out since 2021, including replacement of suspension parts, brake pads, fuel pump, batteries, windows, and roof hatch. Oil and transmission services were completed in April of 2025. The coach is now being offered out of Tennessee with a clean Carfax report, service records, and spare parts.

History Speedrun: The Prevost Marathon

Prevost is a Canadian manufacturer of touring coaches, bus shells for high-end motorhomes, and specialty conversion vehicles – and interestingly it’s still headquartered in the same small Quebec town where its founder built his first vehicle over a 100 years ago.

Prevost was founded in 1924 by Eugène Prévost, a cabinetmaker from Sainte-Claire, Quebec, who specialized in church pews and school furniture. That year, Prévost was commissioned to build a wooden coach body and mount it on a REO truck chassis. The result impressed the buyer enough to generate repeat orders, though Prévost initially limited production to one bus body per winter.

Between 1937 and 1939, growing demand prompted the construction of a dedicated bus manufacturing facility in Sainte-Claire, with a capacity of ten vehicle bodies per year – a significant number for the time.

A large WWII-era contract from the Defence Ministry of Canada in 1943 accelerated the company’s growth significantly, and by 1945 Eugène had introduced an all-metal body over an all-metal skeleton, permanently replacing wooden construction. The company resumed non-military commercial operations in 1948, and by the early 1950s production exceeded 100 vehicles per year – making Prevost the largest Canadian builder of intercity coaches.

As positive as things seemed, by the mid-1950s the company was nearly bankrupt due to General Motors’ rising dominance – particularly its PD4104 coach, which devastated small manufacturers, and Prevost’s output crashed to just three buses in 1956.

Industrialist Paul Normand acquired the company in 1957, renaming it Prevost Car Inc. and launching a series of new models including the LeNormand, the Travelair, and the Panoramique. The Champion, introduced in 1966, was the first North American coach with an integral structure. It had three axles, a split-level layout, air conditioning, and it was the first Prevost bus sold in the United States.

The Le Mirage, which was unveiled in 1977, is arguably the model that defined Prevost’s modern identity. It had a rust-protected integrated frame, fluted all-stainless-steel skirting, and the roof-wrapping side windows that became the company’s visual signature.

A Le Mirage conversion shell introduced at the 1978 FMCA meeting launched Prevost into the high-end motorhome market, where it achieved industry leadership within five years – a position it’s held ever since.

Prevost was sold to Volvo Bus Corporation and the Henlys Group in 1995, with Volvo assuming sole ownership in 2004. The company announced an electrification programme in 2022, with plans to introduce a fully electric coach by 2026.

Perhaps its most famous vehicles are the two modified X3-45 VIP coaches known as “Ground Force One,” used by the United States Secret Service for the President. Manufacturing remains based in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, and members of the Prévost family continue to work within the company a full century after Eugène mounted that first wooden body on a REO chassis.

The Charlie Sheen Tour Bus Shown Here

This is a 1998 Prevost Marathon XL motorcoach that was originally custom-ordered by actor Charlie Sheen and is said to have served as his dressing room during the production of various projects, including the television series Two and a Half Men.

Sheen kept the bus from new until 2021, when it was bought by musician Tim Montana, who converted the rear bedroom to a six-bunk configuration and used it as a touring vehicle for himself and his band.

The coach is finished in blue over polished stainless-steel bodywork and it has a street-side slide-out, five Zip-Dee awnings, air horns, a satellite dish, and a receiver hitch. Power comes from a turbocharged 12.7 liter Detroit Diesel inline-six paired with an Allison six-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

The chassis rides on air-adjustable suspension and is equipped with air-actuated disc brakes and a tag axle. Polished 22.5 inch wheels are fitted with 315/80 Michelin Pilote XZA1 tires showing 2017 date codes. The digital odometer indicates 257,000 miles, roughly 30,000 of which were added by the current owner.

The living quarters have wood-look flooring, recessed and wall-mounted lighting, two couches, a TV with a Pioneer A/V receiver, and storage cabinets. The galley includes a Samsung refrigerator, a trash compactor, a microwave, a sink, and a two-burner cooktop, along with a glass cabinet above an L-shaped bench and dinette.

Two bathrooms each contain a toilet and a sink, though the shower has been disconnected. Two roof-mounted ductless air conditioning units were installed in 2022. The forward compartment houses a power-adjustable captain’s chair trimmed in black, a backup camera, a Uniden CB radio, a Siedle intercom, and a Clarion stereo.

In 2021, the airbags, shocks, drag links, steer axle brake pads, upper and lower control arms, fuel pump, fuel pump nozzle, house and chassis batteries, roof hatch, and multiple windows were replaced. The tag axle brake pads and circuit breaker were replaced in 2022, and oil and transmission services were carried out in April 2025.

This unusual Marathon XL motorcoach is now being offered for sale out of Tennessee with a clean Carfax report, service records, spare parts including belts, and a clean Montana title. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer