The Unusual Lamps Of Pierre Kucoyanis

Demand for the unusual jet age lamps made by Pierre Kucoyanis stretches around the world, each is painstakingly made by hand by Pierre in his workshop in the Vallée de Chevreuse near Paris, and each is a fully functional desk lamp and work of art.
Pierre attended the Beaux Arts of Paris before beginning his career as an artist, he’s a painter, a sculptor, and a visual artist with an eye for the unusual.
Pierre’s work is inspired by 1950s era design and science fiction, he designs each of his creations using real parts from long ago discarded machines – everything from old motorcycles and cars to vacuum cleaners, household appliances, and even three-wheeled roller skates.
His lamps look like amazing space machines from the pages of comic books from the jet age, the sort of toys you might have seen in a department store window on the day Explorer I was launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral.
