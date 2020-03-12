The Unusual Lamps Of Pierre Kucoyanis Reading time: about 1 minute. Art

Design

French

Demand for the unusual jet age lamps made by Pierre Kucoyanis stretches around the world, each is painstakingly made by hand by Pierre in his workshop in the Vallée de Chevreuse near Paris, and each is a fully functional desk lamp and work of art.

Pierre attended the Beaux Arts of Paris before beginning his career as an artist, he’s a painter, a sculptor, and a visual artist with an eye for the unusual.

Pierre’s work is inspired by 1950s era design and science fiction, he designs each of his creations using real parts from long ago discarded machines – everything from old motorcycles and cars to vacuum cleaners, household appliances, and even three-wheeled roller skates.

His lamps look like amazing space machines from the pages of comic books from the jet age, the sort of toys you might have seen in a department store window on the day Explorer I was launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral.

Aluminum is used extensively in Pierre’s designs although steel, glass, and rubber do feature also. Each of his work is entirely unique and never to be repeated. If you’d like to contact him and acquire your own you can click here to visit his website, or you can click here to follow him on Facebook.

Visit The Website

Photos by Christian Diamante – Copyright ©2020

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019