This is The Brown Buffalo Rolltop Backpack, it’s a 28 liter daily carry pack with military-grade nylon construction, a rolltop opening with FIDLOCK® magnetic buckle closure for quick access, and a padded laptop sleeve.

The Brown Buffalo has been around for 20 or so years now, the brand has built a reputation for designing bags and other carry gear that seems to last forever – a welcome respite from the countless brands turning out semi-disposable gear.

History Speedrun: The Brown Buffalo

The Brown Buffalo was founded by Douglas Davidson in Southern California in the mid-2000s, due to his dissatisfaction with bags and other carry gear that prioritized style and appearance over any sort of real-world durability. Davidson came from a background in product design and consultancy, and had spent 20 years working for a range of brands including The North Face, Burton, Nike, Vans, and Adidas.

The Brown Buffalo has always operated on a small-batch model, refining a limited range of designs rather than a flurry of seasonal releases each year. This slow, deliberate approach has helped to set the brand apart – Davidson stays focused on materials, construction, and layout.

The brand uses heavy-duty Cordura fabrics, premium hardware, and reinforced stress points. New product line sell-outs are common, driven less by traditional marketing and more by word-of-mouth reputation and the company’s limited production capacity.

As The Brown Buffalo matured, it found a loyal audience among designers, photographers, and professionals who needed dependable everyday carry rather than flimsy accessory-style bags. Growth came gradually over time and today, The Brown Buffalo is widely regarded as a benchmark for modern utilitarian bag design.

The Brown Buffalo Rolltop Backpack

The Brown Buffalo Rolltop Backpack is an everyday carry pack designed around toughness, adaptable capacity, and straightforward access to its contents. It has a roll-top closure that allows the volume to expand or compress as needed, while a rear zippered entry point provides direct access to the main compartment without opening the top – an useful feature for regular daily use.

The bag’s construction centers around heavy-duty Cordura® ballistic nylon, chosen for its legendary abrasion resistance and long service life – it also has reinforced stitching and premium hardware. Inside, you’ll find a padded laptop sleeve, along with internal organization sections for smaller loose items.

Externally, it has a front stash pocket and oversized side pockets sized for water bottles or similarly shaped gear. It has a rolltop opening with FIDLOCK® magnetic buckle closure for quick access, and an ergonomic mesh back panel and padded shoulder straps for all-day comfort.

It’s now available through Huckberry with free US shipping and free US returns in Black, Camo, Or Green colorways and you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry