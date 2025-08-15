The Ek Commando Knife was developed by John Ek in 1941. It would become the knife of choice for US Marine Raiders, US Army Rangers, the First Special Service Force, and the Office of Strategic Services’ Operational Groups.

This knife, and versions of it, have now been carried by Special Forces operatives in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and in countless other locations – many of which remain classified. The Ek Commando Knife is still being made right here in the USA, and it’s a useful knife to have around whether you’re member of Seal Team 6, or a member of Meal Team 6 like me.

History Speedrun: The Ek Commando Knife

The Ek Commando Knife Company was founded by John Ek in 1941 in Hamden, Connecticut, during the early days of America’s involvement in World War II. Ek began making custom knives exclusively for American military personnel, quickly establishing a reputation for quality combat blades – a reputation that would endure for decades right through to the current day.

During WWII, Ek produced six distinct models of combat knives, each with specific military applications in mind. The knives quickly gained word-of-mouth fame among service members for their toughness and effectiveness in combat situations.

Ek brand knives became a household name thanks to high-profile owners – including President Franklin D. Roosevelt and actor Clark Gable – two of the most famous men in the country (and in the world) at the time.

Following World War II, Ek Commando Knives continued to be bought and used by American forces through subsequent conflicts. The company’s knives have been documented in use across six major military conflicts, and they remain in widespread use today.

In May 2014, Ka-Bar, the renowned American knife manufacturer, bought the Ek brand in full, bringing new life to the historic combat knife line. Under Ka-Bar’s stewardship, the Ek Commando Knife model series has been improved for modern users, while keeping the original model in production for both military buyers, and for enthusiasts and collectors.

The Ek Commando Knife Shown Here

The Ek Commando Knife shown in this article is the original model, now named the Ek Commando Presentation Knife as it’s used for presentation and dress duties. It has a 440C stainless steel blade with a Rockwell hardness rating of 55-58, which measures in at 6.625 inches long.

The knife has a walnut wood handle, a double-edged spear point, and a flat grind with a 20º edge angle. It also has a copper-coated stainless steel blade guard, and it comes with an American-made leather sheath for safe keeping and carrying.

The Ek Commando Knife is now available to buy directly from the official Ka-Bar Amazon store here.

Images courtesy of Ka-Bar.