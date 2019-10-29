Keanu Reeves + Gard Hollinger’s New 2020 Production Motorcycle – The KRGT-1 Reading time: about 3 minutes. American

Motorcycles

The new-for-2020 Arch KRGT-1 is the latest model from the motorcycle marque co-founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger in 2011.

The company has a factory in Los Angeles that hand-builds production motorcycles in limited numbers for clients around the world. The 90 day build process is somewhat similar to getting a suit tailor-made, the engineers at Arch Motorcycle painstakingly match a slew of components so that the bike fits its owner like a hand in a glove. As a result, no two motorcycles from Arch are ever quite the same.

Reeves and Hollinger founded Arch Motorcycle to accelerate the development of the iconic American cruiser – a motorcycle type defined by a more upright seating position, forward or middle foot pegs, and usually powered by a hefty American V-twin.

The American cruiser was largely made famous by marques like Harley-Davidson and Indian, though development has waned in recent decades. Many 2020 Harley-Davidsons look almost indistinguishable from models the company released 10, 20, even 30 years ago.

Arch is focussed on developing a true 21st century American V-twin, with state-of-the-art suspension, brakes, tires, wheels, frame geometry, countless lightweight billet parts for weight savings, all powered by a modern air-cooled V-twin.

The KRGT-1 has 20 major changes over its predecessor, including more than 150 newly designed components. It has redesigned bodywork, upgraded Öhlins suspension front and back, ergonomic enhancements throughout, updated braking components and safety features including a new ABS system developed in conjunction with Bosch specifically for the KRGT-1.

“The new KRGT-1 delivers on ARCH Motorcycle’s ambition: a beautiful and extraordinary machine that handles like no other motorcycle. Through the curves, down the straights, planted, confident, comfortable, it’s an unsurpassed riding experience. The focus on fit and finish, the detail, the execution, the exceptional quality, how the bike is made defines ARCH.” – Arch Motorcycle co-founder Keanu Reeves.

The front suspension on the KRGT-1 is a set of fully adjustable 48mm Öhlins forks featuring NIX technology, the rear suspension is a fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock developed specifically for Arch. This monoshock is mated to a bespoke billet aluminum swingarm, the forks are mounted with billet aluminum triple trees, and billet aluminum side plates have also been designed to accommodate the new swingarm pivot and updated engine isolation mounts.

Braking is accomplished with dual ISR 6-piston front brake calipers, and there’s a matching 4-piston caliper in the rear on a single disc. A new fuel tank was developed, its keeps the 5 gallon (19 litre) capacity, and the seat, rear cowling, and headlight cowling have all been upgraded.

In order to reduce unsprung weight and rotating mass, a pair of matching Ultralight Blackstone Tek (BST) 5-spoke carbon fiber wheels are fitted front and back, shod with Michelin Commander II tires.

The most important component of any motorcycle is invariably the engine, the Arch KRGT-1 is powered by the signature EPA/CARB-certified 121 cu. in. (2,000cc) V-twin with an Arch-designed downdraught induction system and proprietary K&N air filter. The exhaust is comprised of Arch 2-into-1 stainless steel headers exiting through a Yoshimura carbon fibre muffler.

If you’d like to read more or have your own KRGT-1 built you can click here to visit Arch Motorcycles.

Follow Arch Motorcycle on Facebook – Twitter – Instagram – YouTube

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019