Tornado Fighter-Bomber Jet Engine Table by Custom Workshop

This jet engine table was built from a decommissioned Tornado Fighter-Bomber RB199 power unit by the talented team at Custom Workshop – Marek and Grzegorz.

The Turbo-Union RB199 Jet Engine

The Turbo-Union RB199 engine is a three-shaft turbofan engine (with afterburner) capable of 16,186 ft lbs of thrust. It has a thrust reverser, single-crystal turbine blades, and a total weight of 2,390 lbs. The engine was developed jointly by MTU, Rolls-Royce, and Avio Aero, and it was first test-flown in 1972 attached to a modified Avro Vulcan.

Most commonly used on the Panavia Tornado multi-role combat aircraft, the Turbo-Union RB199 has amassed over 5 million hours of flight time, mostly with the Royal Air Force, Luftwaffe, German Navy, and the Italian Air Force.

The Custom Workshop Tornado Fighter-Bomber Jet Engine Table

The table you see here was built by hand by Marek and Grzegorz of Custom Workshop, a Polish company that specializes in the creation of some genuinely remarkable pieces of industrial design.

The table is made using multiple sections from a decommissioned Tornado engine, assembled together carefully at a height of 53 cm and a width of 100 cm, with a total weight of 75 kilograms. A tempered glass top is fitted, though you’d be reticent to put anything on it as it would block the view of the engineering within.

The price is €2,500 which actually seems pretty reasonable for a coffee table that would have been capable of Mach 2.2 in its previous life.

Buy Here