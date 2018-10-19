Tornado Fighter-Bomber Jet Engine Table by Custom Workshop

This jet engine table was built from a decommissioned Tornado Fighter-Bomber RB199 power unit by the talented team at Custom Workshop – Marek and Grzegorz.
The Turbo-Union RB199 Jet Engine
The Turbo-Union RB199 engine is a three-shaft turbofan engine (with afterburner) capable of 16,186 ft lbs of thrust. It has a thrust reverser, single-crystal turbine blades, and a total weight of 2,390 lbs. The engine was developed jointly by MTU, Rolls-Royce, and Avio Aero, and it was first test-flown in 1972 attached to a modified Avro Vulcan.
Most commonly used on the Panavia Tornado multi-role combat aircraft, the Turbo-Union RB199 has amassed over 5 million hours of flight time, mostly with the Royal Air Force, Luftwaffe, German Navy, and the Italian Air Force.
The Custom Workshop Tornado Fighter-Bomber Jet Engine Table
The table you see here was built by hand by Marek and Grzegorz of Custom Workshop, a Polish company that specializes in the creation of some genuinely remarkable pieces of industrial design.
The table is made using multiple sections from a decommissioned Tornado engine, assembled together carefully at a height of 53 cm and a width of 100 cm, with a total weight of 75 kilograms. A tempered glass top is fitted, though you’d be reticent to put anything on it as it would block the view of the engineering within.
The price is €2,500 which actually seems pretty reasonable for a coffee table that would have been capable of Mach 2.2 in its previous life.
Buy Here
Related Posts
LeviMoon – The World’s First Levitating Moon Lamp
The LeviMoon holds the distinction of being the world’s first levitating moon lamp, it was developed by the team at Coocepts to realistically portray the lunar surface – though as this desk-based moon isn’t locked in a tidal orbit like the real Moon, you can see the whole 360 degree surface as it rotates. Each…
Read More
Lions Den Motorcycles Billet Aluminium Handlebar Switches
These billet aluminum handlebar switches by Lions Den Motorcycles are individually CNC machined in England, they come in either two or three button layouts, and you can choose between black or stainless steel buttons. Lions Den Motorcycles is a British custom motorcycle garage run by Daniel Thomas – a former professional musician who travelled the…
Read More
Rear View Prints – Race Tracks Of The World
This series of posters by Rear View Prints showcases the world’s greatest race tracks in a clean, minimalist way that makes them perfect for display on just about any wall. You can order each print in a variety of sizes, the largest being 18″ x 24″, progressing down to 11″ x 17″, then in A2,…
Read More
Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack – Made In The USA
The Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack is the first bag we’ve ever featured that has no stitching, and no snaps, buttons, or clips. Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack The cleverness of this bag’s design lies in its simplicity, it’s made from a combination of Hermann Oak leather split hide…
Read More
Rêve de Gosse by Raoul.W
Rêve de Gosse is a sculpture by Raoul.W, a French artist with a far better understanding of automobile mechanics and design than most, as he spent decades restoring vintage cars before creating a name for himself as an artist. This piece is titled Rêve de Gosse (Dream Kid), he created it in 2015 by painstakingly…
Read More
The Bamford Mayfair Watch – A Daily Wearable Bamford
The Bamford Mayfair is a new watch from George Bamford and his talented team, unlike the other creations from the Bamford Watch Department, the Mayfair is affordable to almost everyone with an MSRP of $560 USD – well over 90% less than most of their creations. The Bamford Watch Department The Bamford Watch Department was…
Read More