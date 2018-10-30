Huet Brothers HB Benefactor – An Affordable Swiss Watch With A Mission

The Huet Brothers HB Benefactor is a Swiss made watch with a very special mission – to generate funding for one of the most exciting low-volume sports cars in the world – the HB Coupe.
Huet Brothers
For the past 20+ years the Huet Brothers have made a name for themselves restoring Alfa Romeos, Porsches, Maseratis, and countless Bugattis. Back in 2007 they decided to set out to fulfill a lifelong dream – the dream of designing and building their own car from the ground up.
This car was called the HB Special, a bespoke sports car with a carbon fiber body, built using a drivetrain from a donor vehicle. Each HB Special was a one off car, and demand was such that plans were made to create a proper production car using the same fundamentals.
The research and development of the new HB Coupe included funding from both the Huet Brothers and from passionate investors. Once this process was completed they had a car ready to proceed to the next stage of regulatory clearance and full production – but more capital was required to cross these last two hurdles.
Rather than make the rounds with their hat out asking for help the Huet Brothers set to work designing an all-new Swiss made watch that would be affordable to all, and would help raise funds to get the HB Coupe on the road.
Huet Brothers HB Benefactor Watch
The new Huet Brothers HB Benefactor watch was designed with both 40mm and a 42.5mm case sizes to suit both larger and smaller wrists, it’s powered by an almost bullet-proof Swiss-made Ronda Movement (caliber 5021.D.0001) a gold-plated, 10 jewel quartz movement with a 4.5 year battery life.
The crystal is double domed and sourced from Stettler Sapphire in Switzerland, the case is 316L stainless steel, and the dial has luminous numbers paired with luminous hour and minute hands. The waterproof leather rally strap is made by Hirsch in Austria, and the watch itself is waterproof to 100 meters.
Each watch is hand-numbered and each purchaser has their name permanently recorded in the HB Benefactor Ledger – allowing them to move to the front of the queue should they ever decide to order themselves an HB Coupe to match their watch.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
There aren’t many sub-$1,000 USD wristwatches you can buy that look perfectly at home in the cockpit of a Lancia Stratos, but the Group B watch by Autodromo is one of them. The Group B is powered by the Miyota 9015 automatic 24 jewel hacking mechanical movement and has a sapphire crystal face, titanium and…
The Piaggio Ape was designed on the platform of the iconic Vespa scooter – “Vespa” meaning “wasp” in Italian, a reference to the side profile of the scooter with its bulbous rear, narrow waist, and handlebars that some say look like antenna. The Humble Vespa In many respects, the Vespa was to the post-WWII Italians…
The Jaguar XK 140 Maurice Gomm Special isn’t a car that you would think is in anyway related to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the World Rally Championship winning Ford Escorts, the Le Mans winning GT40s, or 1960s-era Formula One and Can-Am cars. But it is. Maurice “Mo” Gomm Maurice “Mo” Gomm was one of the most respected…
This B-17 Wright R-1820 Cyclone radial engine table is built from a decommissioned R-1820 engine – this is the motor that powered every wartime example of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Douglas SBD Dauntless bombers as well as countless other aircraft, armored vehicles, and tanks including the M4A6 Sherman and the M6 Heavy Tank….
MotorMemo is a logbook developed specifically for use with classic cars, to help owners keep track of servicing, maintenance, parts, expenses, and mileage – all in a book perfectly sized to fit in the glove compartment. Rather than using steel staples in the spine, the MotorMemo uses a traditional solid sewn binding, this avoids the…
Van Dam Boats Van Dam was founded in 1977 with a singular purpose – to build the best wooden power and sail boats in the world. The company is based in Boyne City, Michigan where two generations of the same family build classically-styled launches with craftsmanship at a level we more commonly associate with Lake…