This is a “MiniBar” in every sense of the word, it was made from the rear end of a genuine classic Mini Cooper by The Galloping Gallery to raise money for Mission Motorsport – a charity dedicated to helping those affected by military operations.

The rear British Racing Green Mini bodywork was mounted to a bespoke steel frame extending from the rear seats forwards, it has reclaimed oak flooring, and in the rear there’s a trunk lid that opens to showcase a selection of your favorite firewater and glassware.

The rear seats of the Mini Cooper now act as a couch, and the roof of the car as a sunshade for those sitting below. The trunk lid that opens into the rear bar section folds down flat with a mirrored surface that can be used as a table when preparing your cocktails.

On each side you’ll find engraved oak flip-down rear window tables, there’s also an oak champagne bar parcel shelf with brushed aluminum bottle coolers, and a separate outdoor steel wheel log burner/stove with a horseshoe panstand and ash pan.

The MiniBar is designed to be located in a garden or estate to provide a lounge area, and it can be moved around on its wheels and repositioned as needed. It’s important to note that no road-worthy Mini Coopers were harmed in the creation of this MiniBar – the donor vehicle was written off in a front end crash.

The MiniBar was originally won in a Mission Motorsport raffle in 2022 by the current owner – commendably they’re now offering it for auction with all of the proceeds once again going to Mission Motorsport.

It’s being sold on the Collecting Cars platform out of Derbyshire in the United Kingdom and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars