This is a racing simulator made from an original Mini bodyshell that’s been fitted out with a full set of simulator controls, allowing the driver to reenact the legendary cinematic heist from “The Italian Job.”

The Mini has a professionally-made 180º curved projector screen in front of it and a roof-mounted projector to provide a genuinely immersive driving experience. It’s linked to its own Steam account which comes pre-loaded with BeamNG and Assetto Corsa, but it’s been designed to work with essentially any racing game or simulator.

Above Video: This is the original theatrical trailer for “The Italian Job” (1969), it contains one of the most famous car chase scenes in history – starring three Mini Coopers.

The Italian Job was released at cinemas in 1969, it’s an iconic British heist/caper film that has become a classic in the genre, celebrated for its stylish execution, humor, and most notably, its groundbreaking car chase scenes featuring a group of three Mini Coopers.

The movie, directed by Peter Collinson, stars Michael Caine as Charlie Croker, a charismatic and daring criminal who, after being released from prison, executes a plan to steal a large shipment of gold in Turin, Italy.

The mastermind behind this scheme is Mr. Bridger, an incarcerated crime lord portrayed by Noël Coward. Bridger, who runs his criminal empire from within the prison, provides Croker with the necessary resources and backing for the heist.

I won’t go into any further detail here in case you haven’t yet seen the film – I will say that if you are going to watch it please make sure you watch the original 1969 version, and not the 2003 remake. The remake isn’t bad but the vintage Mini Coopers and the chase scene in the 1969 film really has to be seen.

This Mini Cooper S driving simulator was made using a converted Austin Mini shell that was restored and then styled to look like the red Mini Cooper S from the film – right down to small details like the registration of “HMP 729G” which was the prison number of Charlie Croker (played by Michael Caine).

Inside the car you’ll see that the original Mini steering wheel is still connected to the original steering column and hooked up to the simulator this way. A new three pedal box has been installed along with a 4-speed plus reverse gear shifter, which uses an authentic Mini gaiter and gear knob.

The simulator is now being offered for sale as a package deal including the screen, projector, and car out of Chichester in the United Kingdom, the home of the Goodwood racing circuit. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Collecting Cars.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars