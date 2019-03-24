Riding the Film – Video: How Engine Oil Lubricates Your Engine

Editor’s Note: This film starts with 2 minutes of skiing and ice skating footage, stick with it and it’ll all make sense in the end.
Riding the Film is a 1937 Chevrolet instructional film that does an excellent job of showing how motor oil is used throughout your engine for lubrication.
There are a series of animations as well as slow motion footage of actual running engines showing you the various paths of the oil and the ways it’s used to lubricate the crankshaft, cams, connecting rods, bearings, pistons, rocker arms, and other moving parts.
The complexity of the oil lubrication system within an engine often surprises people, even an engine like the one in this film which is a relatively simple overhead valve inline-6 from the mid-1930s.
The importance of having a strong, functioning oil pump and oil in good condition are possibly better understood after seeing this 10 minute film, to be honest I went out to the garage and checked my oil levels immediately.
Chevrolet and many other American automakers used to turn out a number of these informational films each year, it’s a shame they stopped doing it as for non-mechanically minded folks a film like this is more valuable than a library full of books on the subject.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Paris – Dakar Rally: The Beginning – 1979 to 1997 is a 1 hour and 20 minute documentary about the early, formative years of the now globally celebrated endurance rally. The first few rallies were a far cry from the modern event, they were little more than amateur races across some of the most inhospitable…
The 1982 SuperBikers Race was a made-for-TV special event thought up by the team at ABC’s Wide World of Sports. In short, the race was a work of genius. Over the course of a single lap the riders would encounter road racing conditions on tarmac, flat track-style conditions, then motocross conditions before passing the start/finish line…
When you see the Watkins M001 for the first time you spend a good 5 minutes staring, trying to wrap your mind around it. It’s equal parts complex, unusual, and unfamiliar, almost as if a motorcycle from the Blade Runner universe was modified in the Marvel universe, before somehow exiting a wormhole and landing on…
“Scramble” is a 1981 film about British motocross by talented amateur filmmaker Syd Pearman. The film offers a fantastic look into the world of weekend warrior motocross riders, including a personal favorite who arrives with his Suzuki loaded on its side in the back of his hatchback. There’s a good amount of racing footage despite…
When describing C’était un Rendez-vous Jeremy Clarkson claimed that “it makes Bullitt look like a cartoon” and Carroll Shelby simply said “Outstanding”. Filming took place on public streets through Paris, there were no closed roads, safety supervisors, or medical personnel on standby. Obviously this is inadvisable and you or I shouldn’t try it, but thanks…
Tripla 0.0 675 is a series of 5 bespoke Triumph Street Triples from Italian Dream Motorcycle, a company that describes itself as a microscopic motorcycle manufacturer due to the fact that they produce a limited series of motorcycles each year, with a maximum of 5 per series. Sergio Giordano and Italian Dream Motorcycle Italian Dream is an unusual…