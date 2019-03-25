The Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Norton Edition is a new timepiece from the storied Swiss watchmaker created in collaboration with the great British motorcycle marque Norton.
Breitling and Norton were founded just 14 years apart, in 1884 and 1898 respectively in the vastly different towns of Saint-Imier, Switzerland and Birmingham, England. Despite their differences both companies earned a reputation for engineering world class machines, one for the wrist and one for the road.
The new B01 Chronograph 42 is powered by the company’s own Breitling B01 automatic movement. It was developed in-house and released for the first time in 2009, as with all Breitling-utilized movements, B01 is COSC certified, it also has a 70 hour power reserve, a date function, a chronograph function, 28,800 v.p.h, and 41 jewels.
A stainless steel case is used with a cambered sapphire which has been glare-proofed, it has a non screw-locked crown, a transparent case back, and it’s water resistant to 100 m (330 ft).
Breitling include both a raw brown leather strap and a stainless-steel bracelet with each B01 Chronograph 42 Norton Edition, and it has to be said, the raw leather strap looks fantastic. On the transparent case back you’ll find an inscription of the Norton Commando and the British company’s logo.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The new Omologato Zandvoort automatic wristwatch is dedicated to the famous Zandvoort circuit on the west coast of the Netherlands, near the town of the same name. The track was originally built after WW2, partially using communications roads built by the occupying German military. Over the course of its life the Circuit Park Zandvoort has…
The Huet Brothers HB Benefactor is a Swiss made watch with a very special mission – to generate funding for one of the most exciting low-volume sports cars in the world – the HB Coupe. Huet Brothers For the past 20+ years the Huet Brothers have made a name for themselves restoring Alfa Romeos, Porsches,…
The Timex x Todd Snyder MOD is a recent collaboration between what is almost certainly America’s most famous watchmaker and American designer Todd Snyder. Timex was founded as the Waterbury Clock Company in Connecticut in 1854 and made a name for themselves producing clocks in Connecticut’s Naugatuck Valley, nicknamed the “Switzerland of America” due to…
The new Bottpower Chronograph is the first watch released by Bottpower, the legendary Spanish company known for their astonishingly fast and advanced V-twin performance bikes that are, somewhat unusually, based on the Buell XB series of engines.
The new Amalfi Series One S by De Rijke & Co. is wristwatch designed by Laurens de Rijke specifically for drivers, the watch’s case is actually made up of two sections – an inner primary case and an external case that the internal case moves within. The watch can be rotated 90º allowing you to…
The Goodspeed Petrol racing watch is designed to look like the motorsport chronographs of the 1970s while carrying an MSRP of just $169 USD – making it affordable to almost everyone, including many that can’t quite spring for a Rolex Daytona just yet.