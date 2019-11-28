Heroine Racer Bumblebee Motorcycle Helmet

The Heroine Racer Bumblebee is one of the more eye-catching helmets made by British company Hedon, making it a perfect lid for riders who want to make absolutely certain they’re seen by other motorists.
Hedon was founded in 2011 by Lindsay and Reginald, both of whom have extensive experience in design and helmet making, placing them in a unique position to create a line of brand new helmets with world class design, and world class safety.
Many modern motorcycle helmets can leave you looking like a budget-conscious Power Ranger cosplay enthusiast, so helmets like those made by Hedon offer a good balance between full modern safety, with more timeless and traditional styling.
The Heroine Racer has a shell made from a composite of carbon fibre and fibreglass, it has a Hed Armor lining with 360º cushion padding, Merlin anti-bacterial fabric, and natural calf leather trim and lining.
The helmet features long-lasting brass anodised gunmetal hardware including a gunmetal double-D buckle, and it has a three channel ventilation system to keep you cool during warmer weather.
The Heroine Racer has an anti-fog, double lens yellow tinted visor (available five alternate colours), and it can be ordered with either DOT (USA) or ECE (Europe) safety certification. You can order the Bumblebee in sizes ranging from S to XXL.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Jaguar XK120 is one of the most beloved British sports cars of the 20th century, so you can imagine the heartbreak of a young man who owned an XK120 when he discovered it had disappeared without a trace. A Vanishing XK120 Is Rediscovered Under A Table He had left a complete car behind when…
Though it’s somewhat comically named, the Douchebags™ Backpack is actually a very well engineered backpack designed by Swedish freeski icon Jon Olsson and Norwegian product designer Truls Brataas. They founded Douchebags™ back in 2012 with the goal of developing genuinely 21st century-ready bags for people with busy, highly-mobile lives. Their bags have won several international…
This is the new British Aerospace 146 jet engine cowling chair from the team at Plane Industries, it’s slightly smaller than their signature Boeing 737 cowling chair so that it can fit through a normal sized doorway – making it suitable for home use. The British Aerospace 146, often referred to as the BAe-146, was…
The Reliant Robin is one of the most famous little cars in Britain, the three-wheeler became a global celebrity after multiple appearances as Mr Bean’s nemesis, and after a Top Gear episode that featured Jeremy Clarkson repeatedly flipping one onto its roof for comedic effect. Reliant Motors built three-wheeled cars from 1935 till 2001, they…
The new Dainese Dover Gore-Tex motorcycle shoes were developed by the Italian company to fulfill the needs of urban riders who want a safe motorcycle shoe that they can comfortably wear all day. For obvious reasons laces can be dangerous for motorcyclists, so the Dover Gore-Tex Shoes use a set of speed laced tucked inside…
Unimatic is an Italian watchmaker that specializes in designing and making some of the best value automatic wristwatches in the world. Italians are known for their design chops, and the team at Unimatic certainly aren’t lacking in this department – particularly if you’re a fan of function-first minimalism. The model you see here is the…