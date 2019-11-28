Heroine Racer Bumblebee Motorcycle Helmet Reading time: about 1 minute. British

Gear

Helmets

The Heroine Racer Bumblebee is one of the more eye-catching helmets made by British company Hedon, making it a perfect lid for riders who want to make absolutely certain they’re seen by other motorists.

Hedon was founded in 2011 by Lindsay and Reginald, both of whom have extensive experience in design and helmet making, placing them in a unique position to create a line of brand new helmets with world class design, and world class safety.

Many modern motorcycle helmets can leave you looking like a budget-conscious Power Ranger cosplay enthusiast, so helmets like those made by Hedon offer a good balance between full modern safety, with more timeless and traditional styling.

The Heroine Racer has a shell made from a composite of carbon fibre and fibreglass, it has a Hed Armor lining with 360º cushion padding, Merlin anti-bacterial fabric, and natural calf leather trim and lining.

The helmet features long-lasting brass anodised gunmetal hardware including a gunmetal double-D buckle, and it has a three channel ventilation system to keep you cool during warmer weather.

The Heroine Racer has an anti-fog, double lens yellow tinted visor (available five alternate colours), and it can be ordered with either DOT (USA) or ECE (Europe) safety certification. You can order the Bumblebee in sizes ranging from S to XXL.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019