This is the new Hedon Heroine x Bike Shed Club Racer, it’s a carbon fiber helmet that was co-designed by the British helmet makers Hedon and the globally renowned team behind The Bike Shed.

This helmet features a simple design with exposed carbon fiber accentuated by a gold streak that runs from the face port over and down the back.

For safety the helmet also has Hed Armour lining with 360º cushion padding and it meets the stringent ECE 22.05 helmet safety certification standard used in the European Union and the United Kingdom. It also meets the DOT standard used in the United States, these standards are also accepted by many other countries and regions.

Inside the helmet you’ll find Merlin anti-bacterial fabric, natural calf leather trim and lining, and a three channel ventilation system to keep your head cool and dry.

The Hedon Heroine x Bike Shed Club Racer is built in two different shell sizes, small/medium and large/extra large to ensure that you get the right proportions for your head size. The first size tips the scales at 1080 grams and the second at 1190 grams.

Each of these helmets is made to order and sizing ranges from S up to XXL, the MSRP is $1,109 USD and the team at Hedon explain that this is a limited edition production.

