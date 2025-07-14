This is a near-new TUT Titan amphibious 4×4 utility truck. It’s a 2024 model with just 60 miles on the odometer, as it was used by the Minnesota-based manufacturer as a display model.

The TUT Titan has Corbeau bucket seating for five inside, it has air conditioning, a full external roll cage, 33″ of ground clearance, and it rides on gargantuan 68″ tires that allow it to float, and they also provide propulsion when on the water.

Fast Facts: The TUT Titan Amphibious 4×4

This is a 2024 TUT Titan, an amphibious 4×4 utility truck designed for extreme conditions. It’s equipped with a 6.2 liter LS3 V8, a 6L80E automatic transmission, and a TUT transfer case. It has four-wheel steering, locking diffs, 68 inch Kevlar-reinforced tires, and 33 inches of ground clearance.

Designed by Minnesota-based TUT Corporation, the Titan is built for industrial, exploration, military, and rescue operations. It can tow up to 10,000 lbs, haul 3,500 lbs, climb 67° slopes, and operate on water via tire flotation and rotation, with a sealed cabin and a bilge pump.

The model shown here was a display unit and now has only 60 miles on the odometer. Features include Corbeau bucket seats for five, full A/C, heating, digital instrumentation, an onboard air compressor, a winch, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, and a removable rear shell for open pickup truck-style use.

Compared to rivals like Sherp and Argo, the Titan offers higher speed and more amenities, with a land top speed between 55–80 mph and aquatic mobility (at much low speeds). Pricing starts slightly above $200,000, though this example may sell for a little less as a former display model.

History Speedrun: The Titan

The Titan is built by TUT Corporation, a specialist manufacturer located in Forest Lake, Minnesota. The company was established to design vehicles for extreme off‑road, utility, rescue, and expedition purposes.

Above Video: This episode of Up North Outdoors covers the TUT Titan, and shows what it’s capable of off-road.

TUT offers both two‑seat “Sport” and five‑seat “Crew” cab configurations, with varying cargo capacities and towing ability.

Under the hood, well perhaps more accurately in the engine bay, lies a GM LS3 6.2 liter V8, delivering approximately 500 hp and 425 lb ft torque. This is mated to a GM 6L80E 6‑speed automatic transmission and a TUT transfer case, sending power forward and backward to heavy‑duty two‑ton axles with locking differentials.

Power is then sent out to the huge 68 inch (5 foot, 8 inch) Kevlar‑reinforced balloon tires, mounted on 24 inch aluminum wheels with internal locks. The Titan has four wheel steering, and it can even crab‑walk when required.

The suspension includes ORI nitrogen struts, adjustable front and rear, with 14 inches of travel and ground clearance 33 inches. The Titan a climb angle rating up to 67° and stable side‑slope handling of up to 48°. It’s rated to tow up to 10,000 lbs and it can carry a payload of 3,500 lbs, despite weighing roughly 5,900 lbs dry.

Both the two‑seat and five‑seat versions have sealed cabs built for safety when using the amphibious capabilities, with onboard bilge pumps to prevent water accumulation.

Depending on the version, the top speed on land is between 55 to 80 mph (depending on the information source). In the water the vehicle floats on its tires and is propelled via tire rotation, both forward and reverse, though top speed is only a few knots.

The sealed cabin includes a heater, full A/C, a digital dashboard, a rear‑view camera and dash monitor, USB ports, cup‑holders, on‑board air for changing tire pressure while on the move, and it also has a winch.

TUT has marketed the Titan toward heavy‑duty commercial, industrial, exploration, search‑and‑rescue, firefighting, military, and recreational uses. Its amphibious ability, combined with winches, towing power, full‑suspension, and surprising top speed when compared to its rivals from companies like Sherp and Argo.

When brand new, the five-seat version of the Tut Titan sells for a little over $200,000 USD. This isn’t cheap, but when you consider the feature list and its capabilities, it puts it right inline with the competition.

The 2024 TUT Titan Amphibious 4×4 Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a TUT Titan that was used by the company as a display model to help drum up interest and orders. As a result, it remains in almost-new condition, with just 60 miles on the odometer.

It’s finished in red with a black interior that includes a rubber floor, five Corbeau bucket seats, heating, A/C and full instrumentation. There are seven windows surrounding the cabin, so there’s plenty of light and it helps to make it feel less claustrophobic than it might do otherwise.

It has a full external roll cage for safety, doors on either side, plus a dual-opening windshield that provides ingress and egress also. It also has four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes a Holley Digital Dash display, LED lighting, and a removable rear shell to turn it into a pickup truck.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Forest Lake, Minnesota on Bring a Trailer with a bill of sale and a Certificate of Origin for an All Terrain Vehicle. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer