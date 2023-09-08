The Athena is a portable lithium-polymer battery pack that can be used for recharging USB and USB-C devices, it also has a built-in flashlight. Should you ever need it, it’s also strong enough to jump start a 6.0 liter diesel truck 15 times in succession.

Of course, it can help jump start smaller vehicles too, like motorcycles, cars, and boats. Dead batteries can be the scourge of any motorized adventure, and if you don’t have a kickstarter or a friend with some jumper cables you’re in for a long walk.

The Athena was developed by the team at the Unchartered Supply Co. who saw people taking battery packs with them on camping trips and realized they could be built in such a way that they could jump start your 4×4 and possibly save your bacon if the need ever arises.

Once fully charged, the Athena has 16,000 mAh of power, the battery is a high-rate discharge lithium polymer design that offers up to 1,200 Amps when jumps starting a vehicle.

When not jump starting a truck the Athena has both USB and USB-C charging ports for keeping your iPhone, GPS unit, camera, GoPro, and two-way radios all topped off and ready for action. It’s also shockproof, dust proof, and waterproof.

It also has a built-in ultra bright LED flashlight with light, SOS, and blink functions. The Athena weighs in at just under two lbs, less than one kilogram, and it comes with a carry case that keeps the unit, cords, and battery clamps together in one place.

Above Video: In this short video Christian Schauf, the co-founder of Unchartered Supply Co, talks you through the Athena and its functions.

Huckberry is now offering the Athena with free US shipping and free returns, with an MSRP of $138 USD – about what you might expect to pay for a standard power bank without the jump start functionality. With that battery-killing cold weather just around the corner, this little brick might just save you a long cold walk.

