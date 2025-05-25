This is a rare, original 1990 Holden VN Group A SS Commodore. Just 302 from a planned 500 were made for homologation purposes, to allow the high-performance sedan to compete in the rough-and-tumble world of Australian Group A touring car racing.

The VN Group A SS was powered by the Holden V8 engine, nicknamed the “Iron Lion” in heavily revised HEC 5000i form. This engine was good for 288 bhp, with power sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed ZF S6-40 manual transmission.

Fast Facts: The Holden VN Group A SS

The Holden VN Group A SS Commodore was developed as a homologation special for Group A touring car racing, with only 302 units produced out of the intended 500. This limited production made it rarer than expected, though Holden was still granted eligibility to race despite missing the minimum requirement.

Powering the car was a significantly upgraded 5.0 liter “Iron Lion” HEC 5000i V8, producing 288 bhp and 303 lb ft of torque. It was mated to a ZF S6-40 6-speed manual transmission and the car received performance suspension, brakes, and an aerodynamic bodykit from HSV, Holden’s motorsport division.

The base VN Commodore was launched in 1988 as a wider, longer successor to the earlier VL model. Designed by Phillip Zmood and based on the Opel Omega/Senator platform, the VN saw international production and various rebadged versions, including the Toyota Lexcen and Beijing BJ6490, remaining in Chinese production until 1997.

The example featured here is finished in Durif Red with grey velour upholstery and it shows 166,820 kms. It has undergone minor cosmetic restoration and includes period-correct materials and memorabilia. It’s now for sale via Collecting Cars, offered with factory literature, accessories, and some original racing-themed items.

The Holden Commodore VN

The VN version of the Holden Commodore was released in 1988 as a major upgrade over the preceding Holden Commodore VL. The new VN model was wider and longer, better placing it as a competitor with the Australian Ford Falcon, and it was intended as a new Holden for the fast approaching new decade of the 1990s.

Designed by Phillip Zmood, the VN Commodore was closely based on the Opel Omega and Opel Senator, similar vehicles being built in Europe. Holden, Opel, and Vauxhall all belonged to General Motors at the time, and this sort of platform sharing was commonplace.

Versions of the VN would be assembled in New Zealand and China as well as Australia, and badge-engineered examples would be sold as the Toyota Lexcen and the Beijing BJ6490 (and 6490D). An array of engines would be offered, across all versions there would be everything from 2.0 liter inline-fours through to inline and V6s, through to the king of them all, the 5.0 liter HEC 5000i V8.

The VN Commodore would remain in production from 1988 until 1991 in Australia, but the Chinese version would remain in production through until 1997. The VN was replaced with the VP model, and the 1990s would ultimately be the last golden age for the Holden Commodore family before hatchbacks, SUVs, and pickup trucks took over the local Australian market.

The Holden VN Group A SS Commodore

The Holden VN Group A SS Commodore was a specially developed version of the VN to homologate the new model for motor racing – specifically for motor racing in the hotly contested world of Group A touring car racing.

In order to homologate the model, 500 road going versions had to be built and sold to customers through regular dealerships. Sadly for Holden, the model was relatively costly and the market couldn’t absorb 500 of them, as a result just 302 were made in total.

This could have sunk the Holden racing program completely, but the company received special permission to compete despite not hitting the magic 500 number. The grids of the Australian Touring Car Championship had been thinning out somewhat, and the Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R had been utterly dominating the series, with the BMW M3 Evolution following closely behind.

Each VN version of the Group A SS Commodore was fitted with the 5.0 liter HEC 5000i V8 in modified form, capable of 288 bhp and 303 lb ft of torque. This engine was mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, and the cars were fitted with upgraded suspension and brakes by HSV (Holden Special Vehicles), as well as a full aerodynamic bodykit.

Today, the surviving examples of the Group A SS VN Commodore are hugely collectible, with their prices enjoying what seems like notable annual increases. The trick for many collectors is simply finding one for sale.

The VN Group A SS Commodore Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1990 Holden VN Group A SS Commodore finished in Durif Red, over a grey velour cloth-trimmed interior, with patterned door card and seat inserts with red accents. It rides on the correct set of 17 inch Group A alloy wheels with Bridgestone Potenza tires.

This VN has reportedly had a closed door respray in the correct color to fix some blemishes, the bumpers have been given minor repairs, and there are some signs of wear on the seats and door cards. Unusually, the car comes with a new-old-stock 3 meter roll of matching center seat cloth and additional grey trim material for the door cards.

It’s now showing 166,820 kms on the odometer and interestingly the car was first registered in the Northern Territory, before being moved to Queensland in 2021.

It’s now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars with a Group A owner’s manual and radio book with Kerry Holden wallet, a couple of period photos of the car, a Group A Racing cap, as well as two keys, a jack, and a spare wheel.

If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars