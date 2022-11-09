This is the Fox Racing Utility 18L large hydration pack, it’s the biggest of the three hydration backpacks offered by Fox with considerably more internal room than the company’s smaller 10 and 6 liter offerings.

Hydration packs are an essential part of any adventure or enduro rider’s kit, they offer an easy and convenient way of carrying liters of water or your preferred electrolyte drink for rehydrating on the go, and they can be refilled quickly and easily when the opportunity arises.

It’s not just off road motorcyclists who benefit from carrying a hydration pack, they’re also popular with hikers, mountain bikers, endurance runners, and campers who need to cover significant distances before setting up camp.

The Fox Racing Utility 18L large hydration pack has an internal 3 liter HydraPak reservoir and an 18 liter internal storage capacity with a fleece-lined pocket for electronic devices. The bag has a structured back pad to help retain its shape and a quick access pass-through zippered stash pocket.

Inside you’ll find stretch mesh side pockets, tool dividers, and a key clip. And outside there is reflective trim for better nighttime visibility and side compression straps to stabilize the bag and adjust its size to suit varying loads.

The bag is made from hard-wearing 600D polyester, and it had padded adjustable straps to keep it comfortable, even when you’re wearing it all day. They’re retailing for $164.95 USD and you can buy directly from Fox Racing through the red button below.

