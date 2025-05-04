This is a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro that was ordered new with the B4C Special Service Package, it was then used as a pursuit vehicle by the Nevada Highway Patrol, based in Elko, Nevada.

Initially, the B4C Special Service Package featured a slew of major performance upgrades, and was only available to law enforcement. By the early 2000s the B4C option had been opened up to the general public – these cars are now considered highly collectible.

Fast Facts – A 1995 Chevrolet Camaro Pursuit Vehicle

The 1995 Chevrolet Camaro shown was factory-equipped with the rare B4C Special Service Package and originally deployed by the Nevada Highway Patrol in Elko. This package was designed for law enforcement use only and turned the Camaro into a high-performance pursuit vehicle, combining parts from the Z28 and 1LE performance options.

B4C-equipped Camaros received several mechanical upgrades including thicker sway bars, high-performance coil springs, four-wheel disc brakes, De Carbon shocks, triple oil coolers, and a limited-slip rear differential. They were initially powered by the 275 bhp LT1 V8, shared with the Corvette and Firebird, enabling a 0 to 100 mph time of 15.8 seconds and a 154 mph top speed.

These Camaros were intended for high-speed traffic enforcement rather than perp transport due to their two-door design and limited rear seat space. Once delivered, they were fitted with police-specific equipment like light bars, radios, sirens, certified speedometers, and radar systems. They came with either a 4-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.

This specific 1995 B4C Camaro retains its original NHP blue and white livery and police hardware including a Jetsonic light bar and K55 radar. Refurbished in 2012, it’s now listed for sale on Bring a Trailer with full documentation, accessories, and a clean title, representing a rare and highly collectible piece of law enforcement (and Camaro) history.

The B4C Special Service Package

The B4C Special Service Package was first made available on the Camaro in 1991. It was first offered on the then-current third-generation Camaro, and it was upgraded and offered on the fourth-generation model when it debuted for the 1993 model year.

The B4C Special Service Package, also called the B4C Special Equipment Options (SEO) code, was developed from the outset for use by police departments. It turned the Camaro into a capable pursuit vehicle that could chase down almost any “normal” car on the nation’s highway network.

Most of the additional parts used for the B4C Camaros came from either the Z28 option package and/or the special 1LE option list.

The car would be delivered with thicker front and rear sway bars, computer-selected coil springs, larger four-wheel disc brakes, gas-charged De Carbon monotube shock absorbers, individual oil coolers for the engine, power steering, and transmission, a certified 145 mph speedometer (later upgraded to 155 mph), Goodyear Eagle RS-A all-season tires, and a high-output alternator to run the additional electrical equipment required by law enforcement (lights, sirens, radios, etc).

The B4C Camaros also came with a limited-slip rear end, with either 3.23:1 or 3.42:1 gearing depending on whether the car had been ordered with the 4L60E 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission or the T-56 6-speed manual box.

Later versions of the car were powered by the 5.7 liter LS1 V8, with earlier versions getting the LT1 tuned port fuel-injected (TPI) V8. The LT1 V8 (GM Generation II) was also used in versions of the C4 Corvette, the Z28, SS (and B4C) Camaro, the Pontiac Firebird Formula, Trans Am, and Firehawk, and a number of others.

The version fitted to the B4C Camaro was good for 275 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 325 lb ft of torque at 2,400 rpm. This gave the car a claimed 0 – 100 mph time of 15.8 seconds (*note – that’s not a 0 – 60 mph time, but to 100 mph) and a listed top speed of 154 mph.

Once the vehicle was delivered they would be outfitted with light bars, sirens, spotlights, radios, gun racks, police paintwork, and other modifications required for law enforcement use.

Due to the fact that these cars were two-door coupes with a minimal backseat they weren’t used for transporting arrestees.

Rather, they were typically used for things like speeding and general traffic tickets, as well as high speed pursuits. Once an arrest was made they would typically wait for more typical patrol cars to catch up to transport the suspects.

The 1995 Camaro B4C Special Service Package Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with the B4C Special Service Package, including the desirable 6-speed manual transmission. The car was originally used by the Nevada Highway Patrol, and it was later sold into private ownership in 2007.

In 2012 the car was given a refurbishment which included an engine and transmission rebuild, and a fresh paint job in its original blue and white NHP color scheme. The car retains its Federal Signal Jetsonic light bar, wig-wag headlights, rear window-mounted antennas, and left quarter panel-mounted antenna mounting point.

The car also retains its MPH Industries K55 doppler radar, K-band radar detector, a Motorola scanner and radio, and a CB radio. We only see original B4C Camaros come up for sale rarely, and this is one of the nicest-looking examples we’ve seen in recent memory.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Newbury Park, California with Nevada Highway Patrol accessories, antennas, multiple keys, a clean Carfax report, and a Nevada title. If you’d like to read more or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer