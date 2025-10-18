This is officially named the “Off-Roader Candle,” likely due to trademark and/or licensing reasons, but it’s clear to anyone familiar with the first-generation Ford Bronco what it really is.

Candles from the Davie Ocho Candle Company are generally designed to be display pieces that aren’t actually burned – though they all have wicks and are made from a combination of beeswax and soy wax that burn well if the owner decides to light them up.

History Speedrun: The First-Gen Ford Bronco

The first-generation Ford Bronco made its debut in 1966 as Ford’s answer to the Jeep CJ-5 and the International Harvester Scout – the two leading SUVs of the time. The Bronco was conceived under product manager Donald N Frey and designed by Paul Axelrad with input from McKinley Thompson Jr, it was built to bridge the gap between 4×4 ability and daily drivability.

Unlike Ford’s pickup trucks, the first Bronco rode on a unique steel ladder frame chassis rather than a shortened F-Series frame as later models would. It had coil-spring front suspension for improved ride comfort, leaf springs out the back, front and rear live axles,and a choice of three body styles – roadster, half-cab pickup, and wagon.

Power came initially from a 170 cubic inch in inline-six, with a 289 cubic inch V8 option arriving in 1966. The 302 V8 replaced it in 1969, and later models later picked up features like power steering and automatic transmissions, helping to widen their appeal with people who preferred not to row their own gears.

Through the early 1970s, the Bronco built a loyal following among off-road racers and adventure-minded buyers. Modified versions claimed hard-fought victories in desert events like the Baja 1000, where racers like Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe helped shape its performance reputation.

Despite its smaller size, the Bronco’s simplicity, toughness, and strong aftermarket support made it a favorite among enthusiasts and a foundation for countless custom builds.

Production continued until 1977, when it was replaced by a larger, F-Series-based model for 1978. The original remains the purest expression of the Bronco concept, and when the current sixth-generation Bronco was released in 2021 it was clear that the designers had taken the inspiration from the first-gen model – particularly those desert racing versions.

The First-Gen Ford Bronco Candle Shown Here

The candle you see here is made from 62% soy wax and 38% beeswax, and it has a wick running through the middle. Although it can be burned it’s designed more as a permanent display piece for a shelf, mantle, or desk.

It measures in at 6¾” x 2″ x 3″ and weighs 16 oz, that works out to 171.45 mm × 50.8 mm × 76.2 mm and 453.6 grams in weight. It’s off-white in color, and it has all the key Bronco design features, right down to the door hinges, windscreen wipers, grille, and door handles.

If you’d like to get one or read more you can visit the listing on Huckberry here, it comes with free US shipping and free US returns.

Images courtesy of Huckberry