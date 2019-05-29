A Rare 1967 Ford 427 ci SOHC “Cammer” V8 Engine

The Ford 427 ci SOHC “Cammer” V8 engine was nicknamed the “90 Day Wonder” by the team at Ford’s version of Area 51 – the X-Garage.
The development timeline of the engine was exceedingly short, the mission brief was to develop a high-revving single overhead cam engine for use in NASCAR to take the fight to the Chrysler 426 Hemi “Elephant” V8.
Sadly the Ford Cammer V8 was banned by NASCAR boss Bill France before it could ever contest a race, he wanted to maintain NASCAR’s blue collar roots and it’s thought he was opposed to the concept of exotic European-style, high-revving overhead cam engines.
It’s also likely he understood that the Cammer could, and almost certainly would, lead to an arms race amongst manufacturers – driving up costs and pushing out smaller teams.
Due to the time constraints the engineers at the X-Garage used a standard 427 cubic inch V8 block, they developed bespoke cast iron heads (alloy would be used later) that incorporated single overhead cams that operate rocker arms to open two valves per cylinder. The cams are operated by a serpentine cam chain that measures in at over 6 feet long, this would cause signifiant issues at higher RPMs as the chains would stretch and cam timing would move a few degrees out of sync.
In factory-spec trim the Cammer was capable of 616 hp at 7,000 rpm and 515 ft lbs of torque at 3,800 rpm, the dual four-barrel carburettor version was capable of 657 hp at 7,500 rpm and 575 ft lbs of torque at 4,200 rpm.
Though it couldn’t compete in NASCAR the Cammer did become a popular choice with drag racers who spent a lot of time re-engineering the engine for higher performance. Some highly-developed examples could produce 2,500 hp, though obviously only for very brief periods of time.
The Cammer you see here is a 1967 example with a Ford Top Loader 4-speed manual transmission attached, this is a later version of the engine with aluminum heads. Up top there are a pair of matching Holley 4-barrel carburettors with an oval air-filter which carries the gold-tone spread-wing 427 insignia.
If you’d like to read more about this engine or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing on Bonhams.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
*Editor’s Note: The authenticity of this car has been challenged since this article was published, any prospective buyers need to do comprehensive due diligence before bidding. We recommend contacting Alan Mann Racing as a starting point, it appears that some of the body panels and possibly the whole shell has been replaced. Introduction Let’s imagine that the year is…
The Kawasaki Ninja 650R isn’t a motorcycle that you’d necessarily think of as a post-apocalyptic machine, but the team at Droog Moto took a look under the fairing and realized they could make something of it – something a little less 9-to-5 and a little more get-out-alive. Droog Moto is a highly-regarded custom motorcycle garage…
The Meirson Sprint Motor (MSM) V-twin Prototype The Meirson Sprint Motor (MSM) V-twin prototype is an engine that you’ve probably never seen before. Just one was made in 1967 by a talented father and son team in Australia; Clarry and Allan Meirs – the name Meirson is a contraction of “Meirs” and “Son”. The two…
The Tupolev A-3 Aerosledge The Tupolev A-3 Aerosledge is an unusual curiosity from the depths of the cold war, the CIA and MI6 doubtless had thick folders on the craft as it was used for collecting both cosmonauts and crashed pilots in the remote areas of Siberia. Alexei Tupolev of the Tupolev Design Bureau originally developed…
The Lockheed 12 is probably best known as the beautiful art deco airliner waiting for Ingrid Bergman at the end of the Casablanca, it was also used in the 2009 movie Earhart due to its visual similarity to the Lockheed Electra 10 flown by Amelia Earhart in her ill-fated round-the-world flight attempt. The Lockheed 12 is fitted…
This Ferrari F50 V12 engine was built to F50 GT specifications along with three chassis and another three or four race-specification engines. The F50 GT (also known as the Ferrari F50 GT1) was built by Ferrari in collaboration with Michelotto and Dallara to compete in the BPR Global GT Series against the likes of the…