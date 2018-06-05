The Fliteboard – A Personal Electrically-Powered Hydrofoil Reading time: about 3 minutes. Australian

The Fliteboard

The Fliteboard is a personal electric hydrofoil, or eFoil, designed to take riders at speeds of up to 40km/h on journeys of up to 25 km/h.

As a point of reference, the average speed a wakeboarder travels at is approximately 27 km/h, and a water-skier might travel at speeds of 35-40 km/h, so the Fliteboard can move at rather a brisk pace.

The Fliteboard was developed by a team of engineers in Australia to be an entirely new form of watersport – a cross between surfing, wakeboarding, and flying.

It uses a flat, rectangular lithium-ion battery array inside the board, connected to a removable hydrofoil that extends below the deck. Inside the hydrofoil is an electric motor connected to a three blade propeller. There’s a main front wing and a rear stabilizer wing, and these wings are replaceable, allowing you to customize the board’s characteristics to suit your preferred riding style.

Flite Schools will offer lessons for both new Fliteboard owners and those who just want to try them out, and there are plans to open schools around the world. The company is taking applications now from people who want to open their own Flite Schools, potentially a hugely lucrative business in holiday destinations, where multiple Fliteboards plugged into quick rechargers would earn significant revenue with little in the way of ongoing overhead costs.

If you’d like to pre-order your Fliteboard you can click the red button below, reservations are being taken now with a refundable $5,000 AUD deposit. The first deliveries are expected to take place in November 2018, and as you can see from the video above, there are already a number of 100% functional prototypes in testing.

The Fliteboard

The Fliteboard is the most versatile of the three versions, it’s suitable for riders ranging from beginners to advanced, with enough deck area and stability for easy riding, with good maneuverability.

It measures in at 5’8” x 28” and has a total board volume of 100 litres. Upon ordering you can choose either the cruiser wing or the fly wing, and you also have a choice between the sport battery or the explore battery.

The Fliteboard Pro

The Fliteboard Pro is for advanced and experienced pilots who want the lowest weight and best possible speed and maneuverability. It’s not recommended for beginners, and you can attend Elite School if you have any concerns about your ability for an introductory lesson.

It measures in at 5’ x 24.5” with a total board volume of 70 litres. Upon ordering you can choose either the cruiser wing or the fly wing, and you also have a choice between the sport battery or the explore battery.

The Fliteboard Air

The Fliteboard Air is the most user-friendly version, with a large, high quality inflatable board designed specifically for riders with no experience. This means it’s suitable for beginners, schools, yacht use, and commercial operators.

It measures in at 6’6” x 30” with a total board volume of 175 litres. Upon ordering you can choose either the cruiser wing or the fly wing, and you also have a choice between the sport battery or the explore battery.