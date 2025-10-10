This is a Subaru EJ20-powered Volkswagen Type 2 motorhome that was built by the highly-regarded team at Retro RV based out of New South Wales in Australia.

Each Retro RV is built with modern underpinnings and fittings throughout, all while looking like a restored motorhome from the 1970s or earlier. The example you see here is now being offered for sale out of NSW, Australia with a 4-speed automatic transmission, and it’s fully-fitted out for life on the road.

Fast Facts: A VW Type 2 Motorhome By Retro RV

This Volkswagen Type 2 motorhome was converted by Retro RV, a specialist builder based in New South Wales, Australia. It combines the nostalgic looks of a classic 1970s VW camper with a fully modern Subaru EJ20 drivetrain, automatic transmission, and upgraded components for long-distance touring reliability.

Retro RV, founded by Phil and Jess Hoken, focuses on reimagining vintage Type 2 camper vans using contemporary technology under the surface. Their builds retain the charm of original Kombi vans while replacing unreliable mechanicals with modern Subaru flat-fours, advanced braking systems, fresh wiring, and improved chassis engineering for everyday drivability.

Each Retro RV interior is hand-built with retro-inspired color schemes and fittings that echo the 1960s-1970s Volkswagen palette. Interiors typically feature marine-grade materials, LED lighting, and amenities including a kitchenette, refrigerator, double bed, and optional solar power systems. Every layout is customizable to suit either weekend camping or extended touring.

The Retro RV Type 2 motorhome shown here includes 240V power, air conditioning, hot water, a rollout side awning, microwave, and Bluetooth stereo. It has just 3,391 kms showing on the odometer, it’s righthand-drive configuration, and it has full compliance certification.

History Speedrun: Retro RV

Retro RV is a small Australian company that’s made a name for itself by combining vintage Volkswagen Type 2 camper vans with modern mechanical reliability – making them the ideal roadtrip RV for those with more classic-leaning tastes.

Retro RV was founded by husband-and-wife team Phil and Jess Hoken, the business grew from a simple idea – capture the nostalgic charm of 1960s and 1970s camper vans without the headaches of unreliable aging engines, rust, or unreliable electrical systems. Based in New South Wales, Retro RV now builds a limited number of bespoke motorhomes that look like classic VW Type 2 Kombis but drive a little more like new vehicles.

The concept began when the Hokens, who are both lifelong travelers, wanted to create a camper that captured the classic road-trip experience but could be trusted for long-distance touring in remote areas – without needing to bring an entire garage worth of tools and spare parts with you.

Instead of relying on vintage VW flat-fours, Retro RV builds its vehicles around a modern Subaru powertrain. Most models use either the 2.0 or 2.5 liter Subaru flat-four paired with either an automatic or a 5-speed manual transmission, giving them considerably more torque, better reliability, and improved fuel efficiency compared to the originals.

Power is sent to the rear wheels )as it is with the vintage Kombis of course) but everything from the braking to the wiring harness is modern. The chassis design is proprietary, engineered to handle the increased power output while maintaining classic Type 2 proportions.

Inside, each Retro RV interior has the same throwback styling that defines the exterior. Customers can choose from color schemes that follow the original VW palette – but with marine-grade upholstery, LED lighting, and 12 volt accessories suited to modern camping.

Amenities include a double bed, kitchenette with sink and cooktop, refrigerator, and optional solar power system. The interior layouts are customizable depending on whether the customer wants a weekend camper or a longer-haul touring van.

Production remains small-scale but this is very much intentional, each build takes months and is largely hand-finished. Retro RV has also begun licensing its brand internationally under franchise. Their Kombi-style campers are now available in multiple markets around the world, with strong demand from collectors and rental fleets – looking to capture the nostalgia factor for tourists.

The Volkswagen Type 2 Motorhome Shown Here

The Volkswagen Type 2 motorhome you see here was built by Retro RV out of Australia. The build process includes modifying an original Type 2 and adding a camper shell to the back, the running gear and drivetrain is also updated for the sake of modern performance and reliability – headed up by a 2.0 liter Subaru EJ20 engine.

In the motorhome section in the rear you’ll find 240 volt power outlets, a mains water connection with hot water capability, an outside shower, a rollout awning, a rear-view camera, air conditioning, and a double bed with innerspring mattress.

It also has a fridge, a microwave, an indoor fold-down table, a Pioneer stereo with Bluetooth and USB, a smoke detector, a fire extinguisher, and at the rear you’ll find a tow bar capable of holding a bike rack. Up front in the cab there is seating for two, and a righthand drive layout with an automatic transmission and 3,391 kms showing on the odometer – though this isn’t warranted.

This charming Type 2 is now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of NSW, Australia and it comes with a spare wheel, the owner’s handbook, and its compliance certificate. If you’d like to read more or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars