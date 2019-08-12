There’s A Ferrari Formula 1 Engine For Sale On eBay

This is a Ferrari Formula 1 engine, more specifically this is a Ferrari Tipo 044/1 Formula 1 engine and importantly, it was the last F1 V12 ever built by Ferrari. Although the eBay listing offers sparse information they have listed a price of $375,000 USD – meaning only a very, very specific group of people will be likely to hit the Buy It Now button.
The Tipo 044/1 was developed for the 1995 Formula 1 season to meet the new engine size regulations, reducing capacity from 3.5 litres to 3 litres. In full qualifying trim the engine was capable of 760 bhp with a red line of over 17,000 rpm, in normal race tune the engine produced 600 bhp at closer to 16,000 rpm.
Above image courtesy of eBay Motors
With a total weight of just 132 kilograms (291 lbs) the Tipo 044/1 was a naturally aspirated quad cam (double overhead cams per bank) 75° V12 with 48 valves, an exact displacement of 2,997.343cc, Magneti Marelli digital electronic injection, and it featured a block and heads made from a lightweight aluminum alloy.
The engine was fitted to the Ferrari 412 T2 Formula 1 car designed by John Barnard and Gustav Brunner, this would be the last Formula 1 car to win a World Championship race using a V12 engine and it was the last Formula 1 car to be powered by a V12 – with cars moving to V10s from 1996.
Over the course of the 1995 season drivers Jean Alesi and Gerhard Berger would take a slew of podium places in the Ferrari 412 T2, with Alesi taking the car’s only win at the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix ahead of the Jordans of Rubens Barrichello and Eddie Irvine.
