This is a 1:3 scale Ferrari F40 body shell that was created from a Pininfarina original, it measures in at 170cm long, or 5.6 feet, and it was used by dealers to showcase the car in the 1980s to prospective buyers.

The Ferrari F40 was unveiled in 1987, it was designed to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary and it was a tribute to Enzo Ferrari, the company’s founder. It would be the last vehicle to be personally approved by Enzo before his passing.

The initial impetus for the F40 can be traced back to the 288 GTO Evoluzione project. Ferrari intended to race the 288 GTO in the Group B series. However, the series was canceled, leaving Ferrari with five 288 GTO Evoluzione models and no series to compete with them in. These cars laid the groundwork for what was to come.

Leonardo Fioravanti of Pininfarina, a long-time collaborator with Ferrari, led the design, working closely with Pietro Camardella. A focus was placed on aerodynamics, given the car’s racing genes. Made predominantly of composite materials, such as carbon fiber, Kevlar, and aluminum alloys, the F40 was both lightweight and exceptionally rigid.

Whereas the Porsche 959, the F40’s great competitor at the time, placed much emphasis on technology and onboard computer systems, the F40 was a purely analogue supercar and one of the last of its kind. It’s been said that the 959 was a sight of what was to come, and that the F40 was the pinnacle of what had come before.

The F40 is powered by a mid-mounted, 2.9 liter V8 engine with twin IHI turbochargers and twin Behr intercoolers. The engine produces 471 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 426 lb ft of torque at 4,000 rpm – enough for a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph.

The 1:3 scale Ferrari F40 body shell you see here is now due to cross the auction block with Bonhams on the 9th of September at their Goodwood Revival sale. The price guide is set at £1,200 – £1,500 and you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams