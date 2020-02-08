There’s A 500+ HP Ferrari 575M V12 Engine For Sale on eBay Reading time: about 1 minute. Cars

Extraordinary Engines For Sale

Ferrari

This is a 508 hp Ferrari 575M V12 engine, it’s listed as complete and fully functional with 16,875 miles on the clock, and the Buy It Now price is $35,740 USD.

The Ferrari 575M Maranello was an upgraded version of its predecessor the 550 Maranello. Improvements to the 575M included significant mechanical upgrades, a redesigned interior, improved aerodynamics, upgraded suspension, better weight distribution, better brakes, and an upgraded engine.

Whereas the 550 Maranello was fitted with a 5.5 litre V12 producing 478 hp at 7,000 rpm and 419 ft lbs at 5,000 rpm, the 575 Maranello was powered by a 5.7 litre (actually 5,748cc) version of the same V12 capable of 508 hp at 7,250 rpm and 434 ft lbs at 5,250 rpm. This power increase was achieved partly by the capacity increase which came from changing the bore and stroke from 88 mm x 75 mm to 89 mm × 77 mm.

The elegantly designed, naturally aspirated 65° V12 used in the 575M features double overhead cams per bank, four valves per cylinder, Bosch Motronic M 5.2 fuel injection, a dry sump, and all aluminum-alloy construction. Ferrari already had 50+ years of experience building technically sophisticated alloy V12s in the early 2000s when the 575M was in production – and it showed.

Between 2002 and 2006 Ferrari would sell a little over 2,000 examples of the 575M Maranello before the model was replaced with the 599 GTB.

This engine will likely be bought by someone who already owns a 575M and wants a spare engine, a parts engine, or a replacement engine due to a mechanical failure. That said, whenever an engine like this is for sale there’s always a slight chance that it’ll be bought by an ambitious lunatic that wants to install it into something like an AMC Pacer. We can only hope.

Visit The eBay Listing

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019