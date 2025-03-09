This is the F106B engine from a 1980 Ferrari 308 GTSi, the same model driven by Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum in the television series Magnum, P.I. (from seasons 2 through 6.)

These engines are known for their compact design and integrated transaxle, allowing them to be installed into the rear of a number of Ferrari models from the era in a transverse orientation. The closest competitor was the Porsche flat-six with a similar displacement and power output, though many feel the Ferrari V8 sounds better.

The Ferrari F106 V8 Engine

The 2.9 liter F106 V8 was first introduced in the 1973 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, then in the Ferrari GTB a year later in 1974. It would become one of the most important non-V12 (or flat-12) Ferrari engines of the time, powering many of their best-selling models.

The Ferrari F106 is a 2.9 liter V8 with an alloy block and heads, double overhead cams, and the transaxle transmission assembly is built in-unit with the engine. Early versions of the V8 had carburetors and two valves per cylinder, with later models getting fuel injection and four valves per cylinder.

A smaller version of the engine was developed to bring the displacement below 2.0 liters, this vastly reduced taxes in the Italian domestic market, and later there would be a turbocharged version of this 2.0 liter engine offered.

Versions of the engine would also be used to power the Ferrari 288 GTO, the Ferrari F40 (and F40 LM), and in different displacements it would be used in the 328 GTB and GTS, Mondial, Mondial T, 348 GTB, GTS, and Spider, F355 GTB and GTS, and others.

The Ferrari F106B Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is a Ferrari F106B V8 that was sourced from a 1980 Ferrari 308 GTSi, this means it left the factory with Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection and a Marelli Digiplex electronic ignition.

In stock tune the engine produced 202 bhp at 6,600 rpm (on US models) with 179 lb ft of torque at 4,600 rpm. Aftermarket parts and tuning can significantly increase this, to well over 300 bhp, but it takes someone who knows what they’re doing.

This engine is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Hamtramck, Michigan. It comes with the attached 5-speed transmission, perhaps making it ideal as a spare unit for a current Ferrari 308 GTSi owner.

If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer + Ferrari