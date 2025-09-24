This is a Dodge Viper SRT-10 crate engine, it’s an 8.4 liter V10 capable of 500 bhp and a whopping 525 lb ft of torque. This was an engine designed to make even the most fierce American V8s of the time look a little soft.

A number of Viper V10 crate engines were produced, most were intended as replacement engines for damaged units and Viper owners could even order a spare crate engine from their dealership if they felt they might need it.

History Speedrun: The Dodge Viper V10 Engine

The Dodge Viper was originally conceived as a modern version of the Shelby Cobra. This may seem odd given that the Cobra had been based on a Ford drivetrain, but Carroll Shelby had been hired by Chrysler in 1978 specifically to help resurrect the performance image of Dodge.

The man who had hired Shelby to work with Chrysler was the same man who had hired him to work with Ford, the great Lee Iacocca. Iacocca and Shelby had worked together on the Shelby Cobra, Ford GT40, and Shelby Mustang programs – delivering a black eye to Ferrari with the dominant performances of the GT40 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, winning the event four times on the trot from 1966 to 1969.

Once working on contract with Chrysler, Shelby and his team set to work creating a series of Dodge production cars with a series of performance upgrades. This was right in the midst of the Malaise Era, so these cars weren’t fast by today’s standards, but when viewed in the context of their time there were some genuinely quick Shelby-badged Dodges being built.

It would be in the middle of the 1980s that the idea of working with Shelby to develop a modern Shelby Cobra, within the Dodge family of course. The project was largely undertaken within Dodge, though Carroll Shebly did have input and would even drive a pre-production Viper as the pace vehicle in the Indianapolis 500 in 1991.

The difficulty of casting a V10 aluminum block led to Chrysler getting Lamborghini onboard to help, as they had decades of experience casting complex aluminum V12 engines, and they were more than happy to help with anything that would compete with their age old arch rivals at Ferrari.

The first generation Dodge Viper entered production in 1991, the model series would be built over three generations until 2017, all of which were two-door V10s with displacement ranging from 8.0 to 8.4 liters, and horsepower figures from 400 bhp up to 645 bhp.

The Dodge Viper SRT-10 8.4 Liter V10 Shown Here

The engine you see here is an original unused Dodge Viper SRT-10 V10 that was stored for many years at the Gandrud Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It’s never been used, and it’s now being offered for sale still sitting on its original wooden shipping pallet.

The engine comes with dual throttle bodies, a silver-finished intake manifold, an alternator, oil pan, flywheel, ignition components, serpentine belt, tensioner, idler pulley, and exhaust manifolds.

It’s now being sold on Bring a Trailer out of Green Bay, Wisconsin at no reserve by the selling dealer with its original shipping crate. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer