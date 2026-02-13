This is a 7.7 liter crate engine built by the Carroll Shelby Engine Company based out of Windsor, California. It’s capable of a dyno-proven 521 bhp and 546 lb ft of torque, and it has an aluminum block and heads which significantly drops the weight over the original.

The Ford FE V8 (Ford-Edsel) was introduced back in 1958, over the course of its 11 year production run it would power everything from trucks and school buses to family sedans and 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 race cars.

History Speedrun: The Carroll Shelby Engine Company

The Carroll Shelby Engine Company started out as a relatively small operation created and owned by Carroll Shelby himself, to supply Ford V8 performance engines both for his own vehicles, and as crate engines.

The company was based in Gardena, California during the late 2000s, it functioned as a Carroll Shelby-owned engine building operation that was separate from the vehicle-building Shelby American brand, concentrating solely on engine building, tuning, and certified rebuild work rather than complete vehicles.

Shelby initially served as president, with longtime collaborator Don McCain as vice president, and the shop accepted customer-owned Windsor, 351C, and FE engines for overhauls, short-block and long-block builds, and dyno tuning. Each overhauled or rebuilt engine received a “Rebuilt by Carroll Shelby Engine Company” tag, and every dyno test produced a certification sheet signed by Carroll Shelby up until his passing in 2012.

Alongside its engine servicing work, the company produces a line of all-aluminum 351 Windsor and FE big-block V8 engines. These blocks were cast from A356-T6 aluminium, CNC-machined, and designed to accept standard Ford bolt-on accessories.

The 351W could be built to 427 cubic inches, while the FE range was available in configurations up to 482 cubic inches with period-correct casting numbers, medium-riser heads, and a cast-steel crank. Complete FE engines were sold with a Shelby high-rise intake and a Holley carburetor.

Shelby Engines now operates out of Windsor, California, selling aluminum blocks and crate engines in FE, Windsor, and 289 configurations, and they’ve become one of the most highly-respected engine building outfits on the West Coast.

The Carroll Shelby Engine Company FE V8 Shown Here

This is a brand new engine from Carroll Shelby Engine Company, it has only been run for its dyno testing (provided below), and it’s now being offered for sale with a one year warranty.

This engine was built around a blueprinted, align-honed Shelby 427 FE aluminum block that has been bored to 4.250″ and fitted with a SCAT 4.125″-stroke forged crankshaft. As a result, the displacement is now 468 cubic inches (7.7 liters), higher than the original engine’s 427 cubic inches (7.0 liters).

Inside the engine you’ll also find a custom billet hydraulic-roller camshaft, and a fully balanced rotating assembly with SCAT H-beam connecting rods and Mahle pistons with a 10.5:1 compression ratio. It has Stage 1 aluminum cylinder heads with stainless-steel valves, T&D shaft-mount roller rocker arms, and finned valve covers.

Up top you’ll find a Holley Brawler 850 cfm carburetor riding on a Shelby dual-plane intake manifold. It has an MSD Pro-Billet distributor and Blaster High Vibration coil, as well as 8mm ignition wires and NGK Racing spark plugs.

The dyno results speak for themselves, the engine produces 521 bhp and 546 lb ft of torque on 91 octane pump gas, and the torque curve is so flat it’ll remind you of your ex-wife’s singing.

The engine is now being offered for sale out of Windsor, California and you can visit the listing here if you want to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer