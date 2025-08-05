This is a coffee table built on an original Ferrari 458 Italia V8 engine. It sits on discreet caster wheels to make it easy to roll around, as it does weigh 250 lbs, and it has a tempered glass tabletop that measures in at 60 inches by 55 inches.

In the center of that glass tabletop is a cutout section, this allows the red intake plenums to rise above, with their prominent Ferrari logos in pride of place.

History Speedrun: The Ferrari 458 Italia V8 Engine

The engine used in the Ferrari 458 Italia was powered by the Ferrari/Maserati F136 V8, this was a family of 90º V8 engines that would be used to power a variety of Ferraris, Maseratis, Alfa Romeos, Gillets, and a number of dedicated race cars, like the A1GP (powered by Ferrari variant), Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, Maserati GranTurismo MC GT3, and a few others.

The version of the F136 used in the Ferrari 458 Italia was naturally aspirated, it had a displacement of 4.5 liters, direct fuel injection, double overhead camshafts, variable valve timing, four valves per cylinder, and it had a flat plane crankshaft – this was specific to the Ferrari versions of this engine, with the Maserati and Alfa Romeo versions both getting cross plane cranks.

At the time of its release in 2009, the Ferrari 458 Italia produced 562 bhp at a howling 9,000 rpm with 398 lb ft of torque at 6,000 rpm – though it’s worth noting that 80% of that torque was available from 3,250 rpm on up – making it surprisingly well-suited to city driving.

Power was sent back through a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox built by Getrag (another version of this transmission was used on the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG). No true manual transmission option would be offered, a first for a mainstream Ferrari model.

The 458 V8 would win the coveted International Engine of the Year award four times, in 2011/2012 and then again with another variant in 2014/2015. Power was

The Ferrari 458 V8 Engine Coffee Table Shown Here

The coffee table you see here has been built around an F136 V8 that was sourced from a Ferrari 458. It now rides on caster wheels, and it has a half inch-thick tempered glass tabletop that measures in at 60 inches by 55 inches.

This glass tabletop sits on custom metal supports, and it has a cutout section in the middle for the impressive red intake plenums with their Ferrari branding left and right.

It’s now due to be offered by Bonhams at The Quail Auction in mid-August with a price guide of $30,000 – $50,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams + Ferrari