This is the Farer Seagrave Monopusher Chronograph, it’s one of the newer releases from the popular British watch brand that is named after Henry Segrave, an early British pioneer in land and water speed records, and the first person to hold both titles simultaneously.

As with all Farer watches, the Seagrave is designed in Britain and built in Switzerland by the specialists at Roventa Henex. It uses a Swiss-made Sellita SW510 MP Elaboré grade movement with 27 jewels and a 62 hour power reserve.

As an automatic mechanical watch the Seagrave has a self-winding mechanism that winds the watch up using the regular motion of your arm throughout the day – there are no batteries to charge and the watch keeps ticking so long as it’s worn every two to three days or so.

The Farer Seagrave has a 316L marine grade stainless steel case with a polished top bezel, brushed lug tops, and a harlequin pattern engraved in the flanks. The watch has a sapphire crystal with a double layer underside anti-reflective coating and a flat sapphire exhibition glass on rear to showcase the movement.

There are 14 different strap options to choose from when ordering, we’ve shown you a small number of them here for reference. The price is $1,995 USD and the Farer offers a five year warranty on all watches, free worldwide shipping, and free 30 day returns.

Farer don’t have a dealership network, it’s a key part of their business. There are no markups and there’s no “luxury tax” – every watch has one MSRP it’s set by the company whose name is on the dial.

