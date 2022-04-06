This is the Explorer Set Mk II By Kasperi x Roselli, it’s a kit made up of a Kasperi Fold Top backpack made from whitetail deer leather, a Kasperi Puukko 4″ knife made by Roselli, a Roselli hand axe, and a Kasperi x Roselli firesteel.

The backpack is designed to include the essentials you need for carrying your gear, setting up camp, getting a fire started, and preparing food to cook over the campfire.

Fast Facts – The Kasperi x Roselli Explorer Set Mk II

Kasperi is a company that was founded in Helsinki, Finland to create a unique line of backpacks and other gear inspired by traditional equipment that’s been in use in Scandinavia for centuries.

Roselli was founded by Heimo Roselli, a man who grew up in rural Finland and became obsessed with knife making at a young age. The company is now one of the most respected knife and axe makers in the country.

Due to their Finnish heritage and shared love for things that are made to last, Kasperi and Roselli joined forces to release the original Explorer Set. It sold out so quickly they vowed to make another, which they just released recently.

The Explorer Set Mk II includes a whitetail deer leather Kasperi Fold Top backpack, a Roselli hand axe, a Kasperi x Roselli firesteel, and a Kasperi Puukko 4″ knife made by Roselli.

The Explorer Set Mk II

The Explorer Set Mk II is a follow-on from the popular Mk I version that was sold out shortly after it was introduced.

Kasperi and Roselli are both Finnish companies that specialize in making “buy it for life” equipment, Kasperi specializing in traditional leather backpacks and Roselli being a knife and axe maker.

The Mk II set includes a 27 liter Kasperi Fold Top backpack made from whitetail deer leather, it has two pairs of utility straps for attaching the axe and other accessories, and each is handmade in Finland.

The Kasperi Fold Top backpack is designed to last decades rather than just years, with full leather construction, plenty of loops and attachment points for caring extra items, and a detachable laptop computer sleeve that fits up to 15” laptops.

The set also includes the Kasperi Puukko 4″ knife made by Roselli, it has a stained curly birch handle and a Kasperi leather knife sheath. For cutting firewood there’s a Roselli hand axe, it also has a stained birch handle and a Kasperi leather axe sheath.

Finally, to get your campfire started no matter the weather, the kit has a Kasperi x Roselli Firesteel with a stained curly birch handle to match the knife and axe.

Quickly scraping the back of the knife blade down the length of the fire steel sends out a shower of sparks that can be used to quickly light kindling.

