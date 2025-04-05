This is a 1975 Alfa Romeo Montreal that has been in storage for approximately 38 years since 1987. It formerly belonged to Philip Duffy of PD Graphics, a famous record cover designer who mixed with the likes of The Rolling Stones and Ian Dury.

The Montreal was powered by a 2.6 liter double overhead cam V8 sourced from the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and the Tipo 33. Power was sent back through a 5-speed manual transmission to a limited slip diff rear end. Just 3,917 examples would be built in total.

Fast Facts – The Alfa Romeo Montreal

The Alfa Romeo Montreal

The Alfa Romeo Montreal was released in 1970, priced well above both the Jaguar E-Type and Porsche 911 with which it was intended to compete. Alfa Romeo hadn’t originally been planning to call the car the Montreal, but the concept car had been shown to the world at Expo 67 held in Montreal, Canada and the general public (and motoring media) nicknamed it the Montreal as a result. The name would later be officially adopted by Alfa.

The concept car was designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone based on the chassis of the Giulia Sprint GT and powered by the 1.6 liter four from the Giulia TI. The production version would thankfully receive the much more entertaining 2.6 liter 90° dry-sump, cross-plane V8 engine from the 33 Stradale and the Tipo 33 sports prototype race car.

The Montreal was built on the chassis and running gear of the Giulia GTV, with independent front suspension consisting of double wishbones with coils and telescopic dampers, paired with a live axle rear end with trailing arms and coil springs.

The car was given front and rear disc brakes as well as a limited slip differential, but the real pièce de résistance was the styling, still by Gandini but now updated over the concept car and ready for series production.

The final design of the Montreal featured a long low hood, a two-door cockpit with a fastback roofline, distinctive vents running down the B-pillar, and louvered headlight covers that would retract when the headlights were turned on.

The specifications of the car were excellent for the time, with 200 bhp coming from that 2.6 liter race-derived V8. The Montreal was more than a match for the 911 and E-Type of the time, but it was let down by its asking price, it debuted significantly more expensive than either of its key competitors and the price only crept up over time.

Coupled to this, the 1973 Oil Crisis would hit and make V8 sports cars seem like an all-round terrible idea. Sales were significantly impacted, and production would cease by 1977 with 3,917 examples built in total.

The Alfa Romeo Montreal would never quite reach the icon status of the E-Type or the 911, perhaps mainly because it was in production for a far shorter period of time. That said, the model is much sought after today by those looking for a capable vintage sports car with Bertone styling and the unmistakable sound of an Italian V8.

The Alfa Romeo Montreal Project Car Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1975 Alfa Romeo Montreal that was stored away in 1987 and then largely forgotten about for the better part of 38 years. It was apparently bought in 1979 by Philip Duffy of PD Graphics, a celebrated album cover art designer.

When Duffy bought the car it was said to be in rough condition, so he bought two spare parts cars and set about refurbishing this one. Once he finished he drove the car for a number of years attending many ARM rallies in the UK.

The car is now being offered for sale out of the UK by Bonhams and it’s due to roll across the auction block on the 13th of April with a price guide of £15,000 – £20,000 or approximately $19,420 – $25,895 USD.

Images courtesy of Bonhams