The 1957 Le Mans Winning Ecurie Ecosse Jaguar D-Type – Automobilist Print

This print by Automobilist showcases one of the most iconic Le Mans winners of all time – an Ecurie Ecosse Jaguar D-Type. This particular car was the winner of the 1957 race, with Ron Flockhart and Ivor Bueb taking turns at the helm.

This poster print measures in at 50 x 70 cm (19.7 x 27.5 in) and it’s offset print on beige rough 180g/m2 paper. Each is rolled in a protective tube for shipping to ensure it arrives in perfect condition, and its dimensions are commonplace, allowing you to get it framed almost anywhere.

