The 1957 Le Mans Winning Ecurie Ecosse Jaguar D-Type – Automobilist Print

Cool n’ Vintage is based in Portugal, they’ve made a name for themselves in recent years for buying all manner of iconic vehicles and then restoring them in their own unique way. Rather than going for a concours restoration, the team behind the garage door at CnV typically aim for what could be described as…
Read More
Rowan Atkinson is well-known as an actor, comedian, and screenwriter, but he’s also an avid driver, car collector, and motorsport fan. He famously drove his multi-million dollar McLaren F1 with much gusto, covering over 41,000 miles and twice crashing it – but ensuring it was fastidiously restored both times. Though he’s most closely associated with…
Read More
The Land Rover Series III The Series III Land Rover was the last to wear the “Series” designation, and some view it as the last of the original Land Rovers. Ever since the first Series I had rolled off the production line in 1948, Land Rover had been constantly updating the design to improve its capability…
Read More
Edd China’s Garage Revival is a new TV series that many of us have been wanting for years, each episode is entirely dedicated to Edd (formerly the co-star of Wheeler Dealers) working on cars – with his characteristically friendly way of showing you how to do a huge variety of jobs on a wide range of…
Read More
Icon – The Official Land Rover Book is the marque’s own look back at what is arguably their most important model line – the Series and Defender vehicles that defined the company and helped define the very nature of modern 4x4s. The book is made up of 10 chapters with over 200 pages covering the…
Read More
When the McLaren Racing Formula 1 Team blew this engine during a test session in the mid-70s there are few who would have believed it would be offered for sale in Paris over 40 years later as a €1,500+ coffee table and wine rack. Before its explosive demise, the Ford DFV 919 V8 F1 engine…
Read More