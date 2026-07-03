This is a Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini that still remains in its factory crate, as a result, it has 0 kms on the odometer and remains in essentially as-new condition throughout.

With 162 bhp on tap, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a supercruiser in every sense of the word, and its state of the art suspension, brakes, and chassis mean it actually stops, corners, and accelerates a lot more like a superbike than the laid-back cruisers of old.

History Speedrun: The Ducati Diavel

The Diavel made an explosive debut at the 2010 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, where Ducati pulled back the veil on their interpretation of a 21st century supercruiser. It was only the second production cruiser-style motorcycle that Ducati had ever made, following the short-lived (and wildly unsuccessful) Ducati Indiana from 1986.

The styling process had begun under legendary motorcycle designer Pierre Terblanche, who commissioned freelance designer Glynn Kerr to develop some initial concept sketches before the project was completed in-house.

Underneath the aggressive bodywork was a re-tuned version of the 1,198 cc Testastretta L-twin used in the 1198 superbike. For the uninitiated, L-twin is the official Ducati term for their 90º V-twin engines. We use their terminology when discussing their bikes, but they are V-twins at the end of the day.

The valve overlap for the Diavel was reduced from 41º to 11º to give a broader, more usable torque curve better suited to a supercruiser. In true Ducati fashion, the model was given a steel trellis frame, it was also fitted with a single-sided swingarm, and a 240 section rear tire – the original Diavel produced 162 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 94 lb ft of torque at 8,000 rpm.

It was considerably faster in a straight line than most contemporary cruisers (if not all), and more agile than any of them.

Ducati followed the standard Diavel with a Carbon variant that had Marchesini wheels and additional carbon fiber bodywork, then a Cromo model in 2013 with mirror-polished panels, a Strada touring variant that lasted only two years, and a limited-edition AMG Edition linked to Ducati’s brief partnership with Mercedes-AMG. A second-generation Diavel launched for the 2015 model year with an updated twin-spark head, new bodywork, and an all-new dashboard.

The XDiavel arrived in 2016 as a more traditional cruiser derivative aimed largely at the lucrative American market, using a larger 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT engine with variable valve timing and a feet-forward riding position.

In 2019, that DVT engine was fitted to the standard Diavel platform to create the Diavel 1260 and Diavel 1260 S, which were good for 162 bhp at 9,500 rpm in Euro 5 markets (157 bhp in the US) and 95 lb ft of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Special editions along the way included the Diavel Titanium of 2015, limited to 500 units, and the Diavel Diesel of 2017, limited to 666 units in collaboration with the denim brand – it’s worth noting that it wasn’t actually powered by a diesel engine. A V4-powered Diavel replaced the twin-cylinder model for the 2023 model year onwards.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was a limited-edition variant of the Diavel 1260 S, made in 2021 as the first collaborative motorcycle between Ducati and Lamborghini.

The two Italian manufacturers had sat under the same corporate umbrella for years, but this was the first time their design studios had jointly developed a production vehicle.

Audi bought Ducati in 2012, adding it to a Volkswagen Group portfolio that had already included Lamborghini since 1998. Both brands sit within the Audi-led Brand Group Progressive of the Volkswagen Group, though for most of the intervening years the two companies had operated more or less independently.

The reference vehicle was the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, itself a limited-run hybrid supercar first shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Sián paired a 6.5 liter naturally aspirated V12 with a 48 volt supercapacitor-based hybrid system for a combined output of 808 bhp, making it the most powerful production Lamborghini up to that point in time.

Design + Livery

The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini used the Diavel 1260 S as its foundation and layered a series of styling changes on top of it. The paintwork mirrored the Sián, with matte Verde Gea (Gea Green) across the bodywork, with Electrum Gold applied to the trellis frame, undertail, and forged wheels.

The Brembo brake calipers were finished in Ducati Red as a marque signature. The number 63 appeared on both sides of the fuel tank, and a numbered plate on the right side of the trellis frame identified each bike within the 630 unit production run.

Two recurring Lamborghini design cues were carried across from the Sián. The hexagon, a persistent element of Lamborghini design language, appeared in the shape of the twin exhaust outlets. The Y motif, another Sant’Agata trademark, was embossed into the seat cover.

Carbon fiber was used extensively for the redesigned air intakes, radiator covers, silencer cover, tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover, and headlight frame. The forged aluminum wheels were designed specifically as an homage to those on the Sián.

Engine + Performance

Mechanically, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini carried over the standard Diavel 1260 S powertrain and chassis without alteration. The 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT L-twin produced 162 bhp at 9,500 rpm in Euro 5 markets (157 bhp in US spec) and 95 lb ft of torque at 7,500 rpm, driving through a 6-speed gearbox.

Dry weight came in at 485 lbs, roughly 2 lbs lighter than the standard 1260 S, largely thanks to the forged wheels and carbon bodywork.

Suspension was fully adjustable Öhlins at both ends, with 48 mm upside-down forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Brakes consisted of dual 320 mm front discs with radially mounted Brembo M50 four-piston monobloc calipers, and a 265 mm rear disc with a two-piston caliper.

A Bosch six-axis inertial measurement unit powered a full suite of rider aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, and cruise control. On startup, the TFT dashboard displayed the Ducati and Lamborghini logos together, followed by a silhouette of the bike itself. Just in case you forgot what you were riding.

The order books opened in late 2020 and closed within a day or two at most dealers, with some allocations reportedly gone within just 90 minutes. Base US pricing was $31,995, that was a premium of roughly $8,600 over the Diavel 1260 S.

Within weeks of production beginning, delivered examples began trading on the secondary market at prices approaching or exceeding double the MSRP. A near-new example with 66 miles ran through Bring a Trailer in 2022, and another with under three miles hammered at $60,100 before fees in 2023.

It was the first Ducati-Lamborghini collaborative motorcycle, followed by the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in 2022 and the Panigale V4 Lamborghini for the 2026 model year. It remains the only one of the three based on the Diavel platform.

The Crated Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Shown Here

This 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is number 266 of the 630 that were made. It’s an original Australian-market bike that passed compliance in February of 2021 and has remained with its first and only owner since new in its factory crate – as a result the odometer shows 0 km.

The bike carries the model’s signature matte Gea Green paintwork with Electrum Gold forged aluminum wheels, the number 63 on the tank, and Ducati Red Brembo calipers. Reshaped carbon-fiber air intakes, restyled radiator cowls, and a carbon-fiber belly pan, mudguards, and seat cowl are fitted.

The bike is being offered with two keys, the matching special-edition helmet, the owner’s manuals and service booklet, the Certificate of Authenticity, and all original accessories supplied from new. It also comes with its original factory delivery crate, which can be used for future transport or storage.

It will be up to the new owner whether they uncrate it and ride it, or preserve it as-is for posterity. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars