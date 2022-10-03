This is the just-released Dometic Pico inflatable camping swag, it’s a small and lightweight swag with an inflatable structure that uses Air Frame technology to offer a very quick and easy set up.

For the uninitiated, a swag is just a small one or two person tent, they were invented in Australia back in the country’s formative years for traveling workers, like cattlemen or sheep shearers.

The first swags were little more than a waxed canvas bag that you slept inside to offer some protection from the elements and bugs. In more recent years swags have undergone a major renaissance, and they’ve become a favorite tent-type for many motorcycle adventures, hikers, and minimalist 4×4 explorers.

The Dometic Pico inflatable camping swag comes in both one and two person versions, we’ve shown the one person version here as it’s likely to be the best suited for motorcycle camping.

Each swag has a main shell of Weathershield™ TC Advanced Polycotton material which reduces condensation and regulates the interior temperature, the top and bottom windows have rain shields, and it has a full canopy over the entrance that allows you to keep your bags/panniers out of the weather.

All openings have mesh coverings to keep the bugs on the right side of the door, and perhaps best of all, it has an integrated inflatable mattress with a separate air fill point that allows you to adjust the firmness to suit your preference.

Each swag weighs in at 8.5 kilograms (18.7 lbs) and it they measure in at 2550mm (100″) long x 900mm (35.4″) high x 900mm 35.4″) wide when set up and 650mm (25.5″) long x 280mm (11″) high x 280mm (11″) wide when packed into the carry bag.

The Dometic Pico retails for $799 AUD ($515 USD) and comes with the main swag and the mattress, a pump, two adjustable height poles for the side canopy, one peg pack, one repair kit for any punctures, a user manual, and the carry bag.

