This is a Dodge Viper SRT-10 V10 crate engine, it remains in unused condition and has been at Gandrud Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Green Bay, Wisconsin since new. It’s now being offered for sale, offering a rare chance to buy a brand new Viper V10.

The V10 fitted to the Dodge Viper was famously co-developed with Lamborghini. The Italian supercar marque was a Chrysler subsidiary at the time, and their help was required with casting the complex aluminum V10 block.

History Speedrun: The Dodge Viper V10 Engine

The Dodge Viper was originally conceived as a modern version of the Shelby Cobra. This may seem odd given that the Cobra had been based on a Ford drivetrain, but Carroll Shelby had been hired by Chrysler in 1978 specifically to help resurrect the performance image of Dodge.

The man who had hired Shelby to work with Chrysler was the same man who had hired him to work with Ford, the great Lee Iacocca. Iacocca and Shelby had worked together on the Shelby Cobra, Ford GT40, and Shelby Mustang programs – delivering a black eye to Ferrari with the dominant performances of the GT40 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, winning the event four times on the trot from 1966 to 1969.

Once working on contract with Chrysler, Shelby and his team set to work creating a series of Dodge production cars with a series of performance upgrades. This was right in the midst of the Malaise Era, so these cars weren’t fast by today’s standards, but when viewed in the context of their time there were some genuinely quick Shelby-badged Dodges being built.

It would be in the middle of the 1980s that the idea of working with Shelby to develop a modern Shelby Cobra, within the Dodge family of course. The project was largely undertaken within Dodge, though Carroll Shebly did have input and would even drive a pre-production Viper as the pace vehicle in the Indianapolis 500 in 1991.

The difficulty of casting a V10 aluminum block led to Chrysler getting Lamborghini onboard to help, as they had decades of experience casting complex aluminum V12 engines, and they were more than happy to help with anything that would compete with their age old arch rivals at Ferrari.

The first generation Dodge Viper entered production in 1991, the model series would be built over three generations until 2017, all of which were two-door V10s with displacement ranging from 8.0 to 8.4 liters, and horsepower figures from 400 bhp up to 645 bhp.

The Dodge Viper V10 Crate Engine Shown Here

As noted higher up, this Dodge Viper V10 crate engine has been at Gandrud Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Green Bay, Wisconsin for years. It remains in brand new, unused condition and is likely one of the last new-old-stock (NOS) Viper V10s left in the world.

It’s likely to be bought by a current Viper owner who wants a spare engine in case it’s ever needed. That said, there is a chance it’ll be bought buy someone who wants to drop it into something interesting, like a hot rod, race car, kit car, or maybe a Miata.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Green Bay, Wisconsin with no reserve, in its shipping crate by the selling dealer. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer + Dodge Chrysler