This is a 1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback, it was built in San Jose, California on March 22nd, 1967 and it still has the original 4-speed manual transmission fitted.

The high-performance Shelby-modified Mustangs from the 1960s are now among the most collectible American cars from the time period. They were made famous to a whole new generation with the release of the film Gone in 60 Seconds in the year 2000, which featured a hero car named Eleanor that was based on Shelby’s work.

Developed by Carroll Shelby’s team, the Shelby GT350 was based on the Ford Mustang and became a race-winning vehicle, securing the SCCA B-Production championship from 1965 to 1967, with significant performance upgrades over the standard Mustang.

Early GT350 models featured a HiPo K-Code 289 V8, uprated suspension, Kelsey-Hayes disc brakes, and fiberglass hoods, with most finished in Wimbledon White with blue stripes. The car evolved over time, including special editions like the Hertz-spec GT350, which are now highly sought after.

The featured 1967 GT350 in Dark Moss Green includes rare features like Lucas driving lights, a rear spoiler, and a fold-down rear seat. Set for auction in January, it comes with extensive restoration documentation and a deluxe Marti report.

The Shelby GT350 vs The Ford Mustang

The Shelby GT350 was developed by Carroll Shelby and his team based on the Ford Mustang, it was specifically developed to make the Mustang a race-winning car and establish its performance credentials. It proved to be a remarkable success, winning the SCCA B-Production championship for three straight years in 1965, 1966, and 1967.

The key question most people have is, what are the differences between the GT350 and the Mustang it’s based on. The answer isn’t quite as simple as it could have been, as the specification did vary from year to year, however when the GT350 was first released almost all examples had a similar spec-sheet.

The 1965 and 1966 Shelby GT350 was fitted with the HiPo K-Code version of the Windsor 289 cubic inch (4.7 liter) Ford V8 topped with a four-barrel Holley 725 CFM carburetor, a high-rise intake manifold, and Tri-Y headers. In Shelby-trim the engine was capable of 306 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 329 lb ft of torque at 4,200 rpm.

The GT350 was also fitted with Kelsey-Hayes front disc brakes, larger Ford Galaxie rear drum brakes with sintered-metal linings, dual exhausts, and silver-painted steel wheels or cast-magnesium Cragar Shelby 15-inch wheels.

A one-inch anti-roll bar was installed up front, along with oversized Koni adjustable shock absorbers, and the front suspension was slightly de-cambered.

A slightly faster steering box was fitted (+14%) with altered steering geometry. In the rear you’ll find matching Koni shock absorbers and trailing torque-control arms. The steel hood was replaced with a lighter weight fiberglass hood with a functional air scoop.

Most of these early GT350s were finished in Wimbledon White with two Guardsman Blue stripes running down the rockers, with about 1/3 of the cars getting dual stripes down the center. Later cars came in different colorways, including the unusual Hertz-specification GT350s which are now highly collectible.

The first generation of the Shelby GT350 would remain in production from 1965 until 1971, there were substantial changes to the Mustang over this same time period, and as a result the Shelby version changed significantly also.

In 2005 Ford announced a surprise return of the Shelby GT350, based on the then-new Mustang platform with styling strongly influenced by the original mid-1960s Mustang. These modern Shelbys proved to be best-sellers, and as a result there have been a number of subsequent models.

The 1967 Shelby GT350 Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1967 Shelby GT350, it’s finished in Code 5 Dark Moss Green over a Black bucket seat interior, and it’s powered by a K-Code based, Shelby-modified 289 cubic inch V8 mated to a 4-speed manual transmission.

This is Shelby #01675 and it has a number of rare features including the close-coupled Lucas driving lights and rear spoiler. Inside you’ll find a center console, a fold down rear seat, and a classic wood-rimmed steering wheel.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in mid-January and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid. The car comes with four binders of extensive professional restoration photos and a deluxe Marti report.

