When Dodge released the Hellcrate Redeye 6.2 liter Supercharged HEMI® V8 crate engine in late 2020 it gave the wider automotive community the chance to get their hands on the engine that had been first introduced in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

At the time of its release it was the fastest muscle car ever made, powerful enough to lift the front wheels off the ground when accelerating and able to do the 0 – 60 mph dash in just 2.1 seconds, that’s even faster than the Tesla Model S (2.28 seconds).

Fast Facts – The Dodge Hellcrate Redeye Crate Engine

The Dodge Hellcrate Redeye crate engine is the heart and soul of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, one of the fastest accelerating production cars ever made.

In standard tune the engine produces 808 horsepower and 717 lb ft of torque (on 91 octane pump gas), this rises to 840 hp and 770 lb ft of torque on 100+ higher octane race fuel with a different tune loaded into the ECU.

The Dodge Hellcrate Redeye crate engine was a displacement of 6.2 liters, and unusually for a high-performance engine it uses pushrods and two valves per cylinder. The engine is topped with a 2.7 liter supercharger pushing 14.5 PSI into the intake, and it hits the redline at 6,500 rpm.

We only rarely see these engines come up for sale, they cost over $20,000 USD apiece before you start adding accessories and most who buy them have very specific plans for them. Usually a car destined for the drag strip.

The Dodge Hellcat Hellcrate Crate Engine

The continuing surge in popularity of electric vehicles has most (if not all) automakers investing heavily in electric drivetrain technology, oftentimes at the detriment of their internal combustion engine model range.

One major exception to this phenomenon is Dodge, who seem hellbent on making sure the gasoline-powered engine goes out with a bang rather than a whimper.

The American automaker has released a number of sports cars so powerful they set new world records, as well as a series of high-performance crate engines with the Hellephant and the Hellcrate Redeye at the top of the range.

Dodge Hellcrate Redeye – Specifications

The Hellcrate Redeye is a significantly upgraded version of the earlier Hellcrate (sans Redeye) engine, it has the same 6.2 liter displacement but a new 2.7 liter supercharger replaces the original 2.4 liter unit.

A number of internal changes were made to handle the extra boost including a forged alloy steel crankshaft, induction-hardened crank bearing surfaces, a 5150 alloy gun-drilled camshaft optimized for high rpm performance, forged high-strength alloy pistons, powder-forged connecting rods, and much more.

In standard tune the Hellcrate Redeye produces 808 horsepower and 717 lb ft of torque on regular 91 octane pump gas, increasing to 840 hp and 770 lb ft of torque on 100+ higher octane race fuel with a special tune applied.

A number of custom-built cars have been released that use the Redeye, the majority of them focus on 1/4 mile drag racing, this makes a lot of sense given that it was also the intended playground of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that was first fitted with this V8.

Many of us grew up in the 1980s with supercars like the Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Countach plastered all over our bedroom walls. These seminal supercars are a good reference point as they produced something in the region of 375 – 414 bhp (depending on variant) – less than half of what the Hellcrate Redeye is turning out.

The engine you see here is a new and unused Hellcrate Redeye that’s still fixed to its shipping pallet. The eBay seller has it listed for $22,699 USD and it’s available for pick-up in Garland, Texas.

