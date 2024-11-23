This is a 1956 Volvo TP21 “Sugga” that was developed and built for the Swedish military in the 1950s. It’s been called the toughest Volvo ever made, which is quite the accolade given the reputation for toughness that many Volvos have earned over the years.

The Sugga was built using many off-the-shelf parts to help keep costs down, as a result it has a body from a Volvo taxicab, a chassis from a Volvo truck, and many other parts repurposed from the Volvo parts bin. Despite its mixed-bag ingredients, the Volvo TP21 is a highly-functional 4×4 that is prized among enthusiasts today.

Fast Facts – The Volvo TP21 “Sugga”

The Volvo TP21 “Sugga” was developed in the early 1950s for the Swedish military, combined a Volvo truck chassis, PV800 Series taxicab body, and a 3.67 liter flathead inline-six engine. Designed as a go-anywhere 4×4 it became renowned for its toughness and versatility in extreme conditions.

With 720 units produced, the Sugga featured excellent 4×4 capability thanks to live axles front and back, vacuum-lockable diffs, and a dual-range transfer case. It served as a staff car, troop transport, and cross-country radio vehicle, with some remaining in service until the 1990s.

This 1956 example, imported from Sweden, retains its original engine, manual transmission, and transfer case. It features Army Green paint, a matching vinyl interior, and equipment such as a jerrycan and shovel, though it requires significant restoration or recommissioning to return to operational condition.

Currently located in Erie, Pennsylvania, this rare project vehicle is offered with Swedish paperwork, a tool kit, and an Oklahoma title. Its historical significance and military heritage make it a sought-after piece for collectors and enthusiasts of vintage military vehicles.

The Volvo TP21 Sugga

The Volvo TP21 was nicknamed the “Sugga” in-period; it was a nickname that was borrowed from the Volvo PV800 Series – a four-door taxicab. The stamped steel body from the PV800 had been used as the body for the TP21, with some modifications. Due to its looks, the PV800 had been given the moniker “Sow,” as in a female pig, which in Swedish is “Sugga.”

As you can see here, the Volvo TP21 has excellent entry, ramp over, and departure angles. Its off-road ability was famous within the Swedish military, and it’s helped make it highly-collectible in vintage 4×4 circles today.

Despite its less-than-flattering nom de plume, the Volvo TP21 was actually widely loved in Sweden. It had been developed for the Swedish Armed Forces as a home-grown radio car that could go almost anywhere while carrying hundreds of pounds of radio equipment as well as the soldiers to operate it all.

The Volvo TP21 was based on a shortened Volvo truck chassis which was then fitted with a modified version of the all-steel body used on the Volvo PV831 sedan – a vehicle commonly used as a taxi in Sweden. The name “Sugga” came from the Swedish word for “Sow,” a female pig, based on the looks of the PV831. The nickname would follow the body and also be applied to the TP21 4×4.

Power was provided by the Volvo 3.67 liter flathead inline-six engine fitted with a Rochester carburetor. It produced 90 bhp at 3,600 rpm which was good for a top speed of 65 mph, though the vehicle was typically only rarely driven at these speeds.

Power was sent back through an unsynchronized four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The transfer case offered both high and low range, and the Sugga was fitted with vacuum-lockable front and rear live axles riding on leaf springs.

As was standard for the time drum brakes were used front and back, and the vehicle used a six-volt electrical system, though the military radio system had a 12-volt circuit for driving the radio system as well as a large aerial.

The TP21 was developed in the early 1950s, first shown in 1951, and officially put into production in 1953. Volvo did try their luck at a civilian version, not dissimilar to the Dodge Power Wagon in its concept, though it never caught on and apparently only two were made.

Power is provided by the Volvo 3.67 liter flathead inline-six engine fitted with a Rochester carburetor, it produced 90 bhp at 3,600 rpm which was good for a top speed of 65 mph.

720 military versions of the Sugga were made, as staff cars, troop carriers, and radio vehicles – the latter were called Radiopersonterrängbil in Swedish, or “cross-country radio vehicles.” The Swedish armed forces are said to have kept some examples of the Sugga in active use until the 1990s, an extraordinarily long lifespan.

Now the surviving examples are all in private hands, or in museums, and we only see good examples come up for sale rarely. It’s been called “the toughest Volvo ever made,” but fans of the Volvo L3314/C202 and the later Volvo C303 might take issue with that statement.

The 1956 Volvo TP21 Sugga Shown Here

The 1956 Volvo TP21 Sugga you see in this article is a project vehicle that will require a significant recommissioning or a full restoration, depending on the preference of the new owner.

This TP21 was imported into the USA from Sweden, it’s one of the 720 or so that were made for military service – all of which are now in private ownership, in museums, or sadly, scrapped.

This one isn’t currently running but it does have the correct Volvo 3.67 liter flathead inline-six engine fitted, mated up to the 4-speed manual transmission and dual-range transfer case.

This TP21 Sugga now requires a restoration, or at the very least some rust remediation work and a drivetrain rebuild, but it’ll make a rewarding project for the right person.

The vehicle is finished in Army Green paint over a matching Green vinyl interior, offering seating for two up front, with an additional two seats in the rear. It comes with a jerrycan and shovel, and it rides on correct 16″ steel wheels.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Erie, Pennsylvania, on Bring a Trailer with Swedish paperwork, a tool kit, a jack, and an Oklahoma title. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer